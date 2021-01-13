LETTERS: Readers continue to sound off on Capitol riot

For those opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment because so few days are left, it is critical that one or both mechanisms be engaged. This would allow high-level military officials to disregard directives that endanger President-elect Biden, our democracy, or directives that would engage America in international conflicts for years to come.

Ottis Foster, McGregor

Move on

The presidency of Donald Trump is history. We the people need to get over it and move on. The new administration needs to be giving us their plans, not dwell on the past.

The challenge for this nation is how to proceed. Our nation was built on the ideals of Western civilization supported by Judeo-Christian ethics and included Christian values, the Constitution and capitalism. Will we as a people, the media and our leaders continue on this historic path, or follow the path of those nations that have turned to socialism, whose leaders seek power, prestige and possessions for themselves?

Those who continually attack others and dwell on the past appear to have nothing to offer for the future, and are not leaders but agitators. Move on!

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Miracle of snow