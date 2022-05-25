LETTERS: Readers cope with recent tragedies

Seeking solidarity

We are hurting for our friends in Uvalde. We must come together, America, in solidarity.

Our friends in Uvalde need our help. Corporate America, businesses that we Americans support on a daily basis and caring next door neighbors: Reach out to the Uvalde community by making a monetary donation to cover funeral expenses and any other needs to soften their sorrows. Let’s come together, America.

Jan Gentry, Waco

Abortion tragedy

The mass killing of 19 innocent children Tuesday at a school in Uvalde has been condemned by both liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans. As information is being gathered it appears that the 18-year-old gunman was a loner, had emotional problems and a strained relationship with his family. Whatever his emotional state, it brought him to the point of carrying out this horrific crime.

Each year there are over 600,000 abortions in this nation. Where is the outcry by liberal Democrats to this horrific procedure that takes the lives of these innocent children, before they have a chance to take their first breath?

What type of person is the abortionist who can commit this horrific act? And what type of person is a Democrat who can openly support this taking of the lives of innocent children? What is the difference in what this shooter did and what those who support abortion allow?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

It's on us, voters

Gov. Greg Abbott is on the record saying that he wants Texans to buy more guns than any other state. The governor is scheduled to speak at an NRA convention this weekend. Will he still go and brag about how many gun owners we have in Texas? The NRA famously said that we need more good guys with guns, and they have used their money successfully to convince Republican senators that they have to be pro-NRA to keep from losing their Senate seat.

I am sick of hearing that we shouldn’t make these incidents political, when politics is the main reason that we have so many homicides by gun violence in this country. It’s getting worse every day. Yes, I am saying that most of the problem is with the Republican Party. It’s about Republicans holding onto power by enabling a legal system that has caused this country to be awash in guns.

We can only change this at the ballot box. If this matters to you, vote Democrat. The Republican Party will make sure that nothing is done to stop this. They will make sure that nothing stops the massive flow of guns onto our streets and into our schools, our places of worship and our grocery stores. Nothing. Inaction is complicity. This is on us.

Suzan Shinder, Robinson

Have 'the talk'

It seems as though every May we read about a traffic accident involving just-graduated or soon-to-be-graduated teens and it breaks my heart. No futures for which to be happy; parents in shock and grieving their losses; schools and communities shaking their heads and wondering what they could have done differently.

Teens are naturally absorbed in themselves. It's natural for them to think they are invincible and it's always the "other guy," not them, who gets hurt.

I have a suggestion. Let's have "the talk" with our children to include focusing on driving safety, especially when moods are elevated and caution is forgotten. I am really tired of reading about these unnecessary, unfortunate accidents. Let's remind our kids and help prevent the losses, and let's do it more than once.

Nancy Marquis, Waco