LETTERS: Readers critical of Trib Q&As with Anderson, Shank

Trib misses mark

After reading the questions posed by Trib editor Steve Boggs and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker to Doc Anderson and Erin Shank, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more one-sided biased set of questions to Anderson compared to the softball questions posed to Shank.

The questions posed to Anderson were blatantly argumentative and confrontational and adhered to the editor’s liberal views. For instance, they asked 21 questions concerning his views on the 2020 election plus another four on election integrity compared to 13 on other subjects. In comparison, Shank was asked 12 mostly different and pertinent questions, for the most part, and allowed to expound on each one. I get the editor’s obsession with the 2020 election (and they think Trump is obsessed about it) and the resulting election integrity laws, but 25 questions is a little overkill in my opinion. I’m sure the Trib’s readers would have preferred other questions after at least 10 questions on those subjects.

Gary Johnson, Waco

***

Perhaps the Trib deserves a bit of credit for asking Democratic Candidate Erin Shank some important questions (all of which she substantively and fully answered). However, the Q&A with Doc Anderson had the distinction of being irrelevant, redundant and unhelpful for any voter trying to make an informed decision.

While voting rights and Jan. 6 have remained top stories for news outlets and partisans, Texas voters have made it clear what their major concerns are in 2022: Inflation, property taxes and border security. While I firmly believe that Doc should be put on the record for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election, the Trib spent 90-plus percent of the published interview quizzing Doc on the subject. This was at the expense of Doc’s plans (or lack thereof) to improve the material well-being of his constituents.

Here are some questions that should have been asked:

After two decades of Republicans running Texas, why are property taxes still out of control?

Why has Texas gone from paying for about one-half of public education expenses to now only paying one-third, leaving school districts to cover the rest of the bill?

Are you concerned about the billions of dollars our state has spent on “border security” in recent years without public oversight or tangible accomplishments?

Any of these questions would have been more helpful to inform an undecided voter than this futile exercise. I wish I could pin this on Doc, but the blame rests with the Trib. Doc at least had the decency to show up and answer the questions that were posed to him. Though I wouldn’t go as far as to agree with the McLennan County Republicans that the Trib is a “liberal propaganda rag of a newspaper,” I would say that they missed the assignment on this interview.

I think the only people who would care about Doc Anderson understanding the minutiae of litigation surrounding the 2020 election would be professors over at the law school and people who were already voting against him.

Peter Mungiguerra, Waco

***

I have always been a moderate independent, belonging to neither of the major parties. I read the interviews and questions for Texas House 56 in the Trib. I was simply stunned by the answers given by Doc Anderson. Unbelievable that he gave no real answers to simple questions. He made the choice easy for me.

Also, Pete Sessions doesn’t get my simple, single vote either.

Philip Ballmann, Waco