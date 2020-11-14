LETTERS: Readers cry overload on COVID, construction

To the mayor
Dear Mayor Deaver,
Having read your comments around the friends and neighbors lost to COVID, I would like to respond. Death is not an anomaly; we all die. By my math those 165 friends and neighbors lost represent approximately two-thirds of 1% of our population. I mourn deaths and I wonder how many of our friends and neighbors lost their lives to cancer or car accidents or heart disease or gun violence or suicide in the past months? I know of a young woman whose cancer surgery had to be postponed due to the COVID shutdown. Had this led to her death would her loss be of equal importance to a COVID death?
I implore our bureaucrats to focus our resources to help those most vulnerable and to assist our hospitals around treatment. I ask for an informed response to this ongoing issue.
Nancy McNeil, Waco
The mayor respondsThank you for your message. COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, surpassed only by heart disease and cancer. It has surpassed all other causes of death, including such things as accidental death, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and suicide. Many of the COVID-19 deaths were due to unnecessary COVID-19 infections in that many of the infections could have been prevented if everyone would simply wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands.
Masks have been proven to be one of the most effective means of slowing the spread of the disease. If we all will wear masks, we can continue to reopen our economy. But when we have people attending parties and large gatherings, not wearing masks, it often leads to rapid spread.
The goal is to get to the point of having safe and effective vaccines and/or therapeutic treatments without unnecessary deaths and serious disabilities between now and then. One cause of unnecessary deaths can occur when hospitals reach the point of having to triage patients and choose between treating COVID-19 patients and patients like the young woman you mentioned with cancer. That was the primary concern that led me and County Judge Scott Felton to issue shelter-in-place orders in March. Our hospitals have increased their ICU capacity over the last several months, but that capacity can still be exceeded if we don’t all do our part to slow the spread.
I wish you well and hope you and your family stay well.
Kyle Deaver, mayor,
city of Waco
Too much at once
I’m writing to express my concerns on the road construction taking place in my community. I want to start by thanking you for wanting to improve the city of Waco, but I feel by doing all the construction at one time it is causing a lot of fatalities, traffic backups, damage to vehicles, and making it impossible to get to your destination on time or in one piece.
Although I do believe the roads could use some work, I also feel like this construction is being rushed in order to make things better for the Baylor community and stadium. I don’t want to come off as being negative, but I do think that more thought should have been put into this decision.
Jordan Nichols, Waco
