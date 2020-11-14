LETTERS: Readers cry overload on COVID, construction

Masks have been proven to be one of the most effective means of slowing the spread of the disease. If we all will wear masks, we can continue to reopen our economy. But when we have people attending parties and large gatherings, not wearing masks, it often leads to rapid spread.

The goal is to get to the point of having safe and effective vaccines and/or therapeutic treatments without unnecessary deaths and serious disabilities between now and then. One cause of unnecessary deaths can occur when hospitals reach the point of having to triage patients and choose between treating COVID-19 patients and patients like the young woman you mentioned with cancer. That was the primary concern that led me and County Judge Scott Felton to issue shelter-in-place orders in March. Our hospitals have increased their ICU capacity over the last several months, but that capacity can still be exceeded if we don’t all do our part to slow the spread.

I wish you well and hope you and your family stay well.

Kyle Deaver, mayor,

city of Waco

