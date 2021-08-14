LETTERS: Readers debate Baylor sanctions, masks and illegal COVID spreaders

Courts know best

I appreciate the viewpoint expressed by Brice Cherry in his Thursday column concerning the ruling by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions and Baylor University. He hit the nail on the head when he wrote “As a justice organization, the NCAA is clearly out of its league … but it’s always been evident that justice is better sought from the courts, not the NCAA.”

That is exactly my issue with the entire situation. The crimes of rape and sexual assault are very serious offenses that must be adjudicated by our legal system, not our educational system. Bureaucrats with the Department of Education in Washington for some reason believe that schools are responsible for the investigation, trial and punishment of crimes that occur either on their campuses or concerning their students. Yes, the schools should educate students on the proper procedure for reporting such incidents, but that procedure is not telling the school counselor, the football coach or the college president. The proper procedure is calling 911 and reporting the incident to the proper authorities within the legal system.