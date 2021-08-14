LETTERS: Readers debate Baylor sanctions, masks and illegal COVID spreaders

Courts know best
I appreciate the viewpoint expressed by Brice Cherry in his Thursday column concerning the ruling by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions and Baylor University. He hit the nail on the head when he wrote “As a justice organization, the NCAA is clearly out of its league … but it’s always been evident that justice is better sought from the courts, not the NCAA.”
That is exactly my issue with the entire situation. The crimes of rape and sexual assault are very serious offenses that must be adjudicated by our legal system, not our educational system. Bureaucrats with the Department of Education in Washington for some reason believe that schools are responsible for the investigation, trial and punishment of crimes that occur either on their campuses or concerning their students. Yes, the schools should educate students on the proper procedure for reporting such incidents, but that procedure is not telling the school counselor, the football coach or the college president. The proper procedure is calling 911 and reporting the incident to the proper authorities within the legal system.
Laws, and the punishment associated, should be made by representatives voted into office by the electorate, not unelected government bureaucrats. The Department of Education guidelines that cause schools to act as the legal system in this case did not exist during the administration of George W. Bush and were not enforced during the administration of Donald Trump. The incidents happened during an administration that believed that our education system is capable of being our legal system. Serious crimes like rape and sexual assault should never be exposed to the twisting winds of politics.
William Smith,
China Spring
Defy Abbott
An open letter to school districts: I am an educator and parent of children in public schools. I want to implore you to please initiate a mask mandate for these kids this year. I can only imagine how difficult your job has been over the past two years, but the science is there to prove that masks work. I am scared that we are going to lose lives if we do not require masks, and one student who loses his or her life is a cost too high to bear.
Please consider defying Gov. Abbott’s order and initiate a mask mandate at your school district. You will be surprised by the people who support you, and if you save one life, that is enough. Too often in the news there are stories of people who do not wear a mask or don’t have the vaccination getting COVID-19, and they beg and plead for others to do so because of how horrible their experience was ... if they survive. Please don’t let this happen at your school. History will show you to be correct if you require masks. Please.
Brandon Moore, Moody
Illegal spread
We have this new spike in COVID-19 and it’s spreading all over the nation. Why? Because of the stupid border policies the Biden administration is making. They’re sending all these COVID-positive illegals all over the U.S., and trying to blame Gov. Abbott for not placing mask mandates on us.