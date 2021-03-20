LETTERS: Readers decry voter suppression tactics, and telemarketers

Vote suppression

Why are the Republicans in Texas creating a harsher and unwelcoming legal culture for voting by people of color? Have they not done enough to prevent us from voting in Texas? Why are they against democracy for us? We work hard, our kids serve in the military services or in social and health services for the good of the country. Do the Republicans consider us non-citizens? Is hate or fear behind this racism? Either way as we become the majority population in Texas, we will have learned from our teachers how to suppress the votes of Euro Republicans — is that what you want?

According to CNN, “The bills are part of a larger push across Republican-controlled statehouses — including Georgia and Arizona — to implement new laws to suppress votes ...”

Robert Aguilar, Waco

