LETTERS: Readers discuss Build Back Better, roads, and moronic codes

Flush BBB
So, Alan Northcutt isn’t trying to boost his Tesla stock. According to him, he’s in it for a cleaner environment and more jobs for non-college graduates. I’m not opposed to a cleaner environment or more job opportunities. What I am against is the fiscally irresponsible plan proposed by the Biden administration, the Build Back Better Act, of which contains Northcutt’s main point of interest, climate related programs — $235 billion from 2022 to2031.
After several unsuccessful searches, I couldn’t find the University of Maryland’s job analysis he mentioned in his previous letter. But I did find some enlightening information from the Tax Foundation, the nation’s leading independent tax policy nonprofit research group. According to its analysis of the BBB, from 2022 to 2031, we will have a net job loss, lower wages, both GDP and GNP dipping into negative percentages, and “on average, tax filers in every quintile would experience a drop in after-tax incomes.” Garrett Watson of the Tax Foundation wrote an article Dec. 13 titled “Build Back Better budget deficits could mean more inflation, more policy uncertainty.” It’s worth reading.
Now after hearing all the true figures from the CBO on how much BBB would cost (Biden has lied about it on several occasions), our current inflation issues and analysis from a very reputable research group that things will get worse, not better, this non-college graduate does not support BBB at all. They need to throw that 2,500 page behemoth in the recycle bin.
Perhaps Northcutt could investigate a more conservative, fiscally responsible approach to implementing climate-related programs. That’d be worthy of consideration.
Todd Hardcastle, Waco
Rough patches
I finally figured out the problem with Waco streets. Waco doesn’t care, or cannot afford to do better.
The main bumps and thumps are the sloppy repair “patches.” That was the shocking part that finally occurred to me. Clumps of tar are adequate to protect the road, but not the vehicles that traverse them. Potholes are no good, either.
I believe the more a vehicle is mercilessly “clunked” each day, the faster it will fall apart.
Oh well, there is a little more progress since I moved back to Waco.
Maria Malachi, Waco
Code broken
Just so you know, it’s not really code if everyone knows what it means. Only a complete moron thinks “Let’s Go Brandon” is some secret code when everybody knows what it is code for. If you think you’re slick, you’re the opposite.
Stay stupid.
Terry Commander,
Bellmead
Turner nailed it
The commentary on the Wednesday Opinion page by W. Richard Turner [“Sectarian universities a bad idea”] was the most superior writing of a view of an institution of higher learning. For a retired research chemist, this writer clearly identified and revealed a huge flaw in religion-based colleges and universities. I will watch for future contributions by him. Thanks for publishing it.
Elaine Sonafrank, Waco