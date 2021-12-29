LETTERS: Readers discuss Build Back Better, roads, and moronic codes

Now after hearing all the true figures from the CBO on how much BBB would cost (Biden has lied about it on several occasions), our current inflation issues and analysis from a very reputable research group that things will get worse, not better, this non-college graduate does not support BBB at all. They need to throw that 2,500 page behemoth in the recycle bin.

Perhaps Northcutt could investigate a more conservative, fiscally responsible approach to implementing climate-related programs. That’d be worthy of consideration.

Todd Hardcastle, Waco

Rough patches

I finally figured out the problem with Waco streets. Waco doesn’t care, or cannot afford to do better.

The main bumps and thumps are the sloppy repair “patches.” That was the shocking part that finally occurred to me. Clumps of tar are adequate to protect the road, but not the vehicles that traverse them. Potholes are no good, either.

I believe the more a vehicle is mercilessly “clunked” each day, the faster it will fall apart.

Oh well, there is a little more progress since I moved back to Waco.