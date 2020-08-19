LETTERS: Readers express postal concerns and park hopes

In the mail
I’m sure everyone has his or her own story about late delivery (or non-delivery) by the U.S. Postal Service in the last few months. And a single anecdote does not a statistical significance make. Nonetheless, I relate my recent experience with the USPS to highlight the postal problems which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to address and which soon-to-depart Congressman Bill Flores refuses to acknowledge. [“Postal battle comes to a head,” Aug. 18.]
My son, a soldier in the U.S. Army, returned to the United States two weeks ago after an eight-month overseas deployment. As a surprise upon his return, on Aug. 3 I mailed him a package of books and sweets via Priority Mail from the Woodway Post Office. According to the “Click-and-Ship” postage label which I printed from the USPS website, the expected delivery date in Fayetteville, North Carolina was Aug. 6. Priority Mail includes a tracking service, so I was able to see where the package was along its route. In this case, the box left Waco on Aug. 3 around 6 p.m. and arrived at the Coppell, Texas, Distribution Center (a distance of about 120 miles) on the morning of Aug. 5. There it apparently sat till Aug. 9 when the package was said to be “in transit to next facility.” There were no further reports of its whereabouts till it reached the Fayetteville Distribution Center Annex mid-day Aug. 14 and delivery was made on Aug. 15. So it took 12 days for this so-called “Priority Mail” package to travel from Woodway to my son’s home in Fayetteville, N.C. — a distance of 1,200 miles. According to the National Park Service’s Pony Express National Historic Trail website, a Pony Express rider could travel the distance from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California (1,800 miles), in 10 days. If only we had the Pony Express now!
I’m grateful that the package to my son did not include necessary prescription medication, time-sensitive documents for signing or a much-needed check to pay bills. Those are items that are currently being long-delayed by the Postal Service. I hope that we soon receive some relief from these delaying practices instigated by the White House and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Sara Downes, Woodway
In the park
Regarding Friday’s Page One article by Tribune-Herald staff writer Tommy Witherspoon about the upcoming demolition of the old Hillcrest Hospital: It would be amazing to see the city of Waco work with Scott & White to make this a neighborhood park. A friend of mine commented that with the history of Hillcrest and the people born there since 1920, we could do something special to define its identity into the future. There have always been walkers around the parking lot, but with the recent COVID-19 limitations more and more of the neighbors and families in the neighborhood come to the parking lot to walk now. What a positive outcome this could be, stemming from Hillcrest’s demolition and the fears of this pandemic. Sure would do a lot for everybody’s mental and physical health to have a Hillcrest Park.
Cynthia Kramer, Waco
