LETTERS: Readers fired up over early end to mask mandate

Our hero
I cannot thank Gov. Greg Abbott as he deserves for protecting us from COVID-19. He has ordained, by fiat, that the worldwide pandemic need not worry us any longer. We can drop our masks and crowd back into our favorite places.
The over 25,000 men, women and children in McLennan County who have had the disease must be vastly relieved. I surely am. This is good news for the 46 people currently hospitalized in the county, good news for the 27 with new cases of COVID-19, good news for those of us wanting to get back to the saloons and rub shoulders with our buddies bellied up to the bar. This is especially good news for basketball fans wanting to crowd into Ferrell Center for the already triumphant Baylor Bears (ladies and gentlemen alike) to show us how the game is played.
When the going gets tough, by golly, Gov. Abbott saves the day — Just remember who saved us from the United States Army staging in Walmart to invade Texas. I call on all residents of McLennan County to join me in praising Gov. Abbott for standing up against the CDC, the epidemiologists of universities across the nation and my family doctor. What do they know, after all?
Tom Hanks, Waco
No backup
Gov. Abbott’s actions are once again endangering his people. And as a small business owner, I can say with 100% confidence that this mandate removal will make it even harder for those of us who value human life to take appropriate steps in our businesses. He has left us no backup. I have already lost some clientele for enforcing masks in my private salon. And now I will lose more, because the mandate was the only thing that mattered to the (appallingly many) selfish people in our great state.
My business and many like it are dying. Not because of basic safety measures, but because of poor leadership. Some people need a strong example to do the right thing. And Abbott has never been that.
Kelly Calloway, Waco
Gov. Gump
Governor Abbott has decided that while much of the state is still in the COVID “red zone” we should end all public health mitigations and reopen the state as if it is still 2019. Once again Republicans demonstrate they can’t grasp the most basic concept of good governance: “First, do no harm.”
Our governor prematurely declares “mission accomplished” in the fight against COVID-19, and as a result it is statistically unavoidable that thousands of people will go to an early grave. Apparently his political ambitions demand he score political points with the anti-mask, anti-science brigade even if it’s on the backs of our parents and grandparents.
As Forrest Gump observed, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Apparently Forrest understood Texas politics.
Charles Stonick, Granbury
Already canceled
Friends, our culture has already been canceled. No one communicates unless you are on Facebook. No invitations, meeting notices or church bulletins except online. If you have a new gadget, you get the instructions online. City pickup schedules are no longer in the mail, but online. Invoices and payments strongly encouraged online. Oh yes, make your appointments online please.