LETTERS: Readers fired up over early end to mask mandate

Our hero

I cannot thank Gov. Greg Abbott as he deserves for protecting us from COVID-19. He has ordained, by fiat, that the worldwide pandemic need not worry us any longer. We can drop our masks and crowd back into our favorite places.

The over 25,000 men, women and children in McLennan County who have had the disease must be vastly relieved. I surely am. This is good news for the 46 people currently hospitalized in the county, good news for the 27 with new cases of COVID-19, good news for those of us wanting to get back to the saloons and rub shoulders with our buddies bellied up to the bar. This is especially good news for basketball fans wanting to crowd into Ferrell Center for the already triumphant Baylor Bears (ladies and gentlemen alike) to show us how the game is played.

When the going gets tough, by golly, Gov. Abbott saves the day — Just remember who saved us from the United States Army staging in Walmart to invade Texas. I call on all residents of McLennan County to join me in praising Gov. Abbott for standing up against the CDC, the epidemiologists of universities across the nation and my family doctor. What do they know, after all?

Tom Hanks, Waco

No backup