LETTERS: Readers get passionate about endorsements

Having read Malcolm Duncan and Dale Fisseler’s letters about the importance of the mayoral election, I felt compelled to write. Yes, it is so important to have a citizen who listens, who believes in neighborhoods and communities, who does the homework required to make sound decisions. However, in my experience mayoral candidate Dillon Meek does not meet these criteria. In working for several years to start a non-profit grocery store for the East Waco community (a declared food desert), I spoke at the Waco City Council meeting before a vote on the market. I declared the vote that night “would determine whether or not there would be a market.”
During my allotted three minutes, I spoke of my research as well as the dedication and commitment I was willing to put forth to strengthen the neighborhood. The vote was “no” across the council without so much as a concern. Councilman Meek, did you come before, during or after this process to discuss the issues with me? Did you listen to my statement? Did you show true leadership in that moment on such an important project? Did you ask to table the motion for further review? Did you, or any of the council, show true concern for East Waco’s need for fresh produce?
I have visited with mayoral candidate Dave Morrow. He came to see me. We talked about the needs of this neighborhood. He has researched the entire budget for the city of Waco, checking for appropriate allocations to strengthen not only neighborhoods but the community at large. He cares and he hears. He certainly has my support.
Where were you, Dillon Meek, when the mayor called me “disingenuous” three times? Did you show leadership in those moments?
Nancy Grayson, owner, Lula Jane’s
I write to encourage Hewitt voters to get out and vote for Steve Fortenberry for Hewitt City Council. I have personally known Steve for three years. He has been on the council since May 1916. Lloyd and I reached out to Steve during the 2018-2019 mess that former Hewitt mayor Ed Passalugo spearheaded. We sent emails to the council (this was prior to Erica Bruce being elected). Steve was the only councilman who reached out to address our concerns.
Steve supports the Hewitt Police Department and first responders and is well versed in the legislative functions of the city, ordinances and policies. He listens to the community and leads with his heart. He’s level-headed, forward-thinking, empathetic and kind.
We aren’t couch warriors. We have been active members of the Hewitt community for more than 30 years. We were on the Parks and Beautification Committee, worked to improve Hewitt and Warren Parks and participated in many fundraising events. We’re also members of VFW 6008 in Hewitt.
Hewitt taxpayers cannot afford Ed Passalugo (literally). Passalugo cost Hewitt taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to city employees he harassed. If he had not been guilty of the charges, the employees would have been fired for poor performance. They were not. Passalugo was guilty of those harassment charges.
I have no doubt Steve will continue to be a valuable asset to the Hewitt City Council and our community.
Ruth Coffman, McGregor
