LETTERS: Readers get passionate about endorsements

Vote for Morrow

Having read Malcolm Duncan and Dale Fisseler’s letters about the importance of the mayoral election, I felt compelled to write. Yes, it is so important to have a citizen who listens, who believes in neighborhoods and communities, who does the homework required to make sound decisions. However, in my experience mayoral candidate Dillon Meek does not meet these criteria. In working for several years to start a non-profit grocery store for the East Waco community (a declared food desert), I spoke at the Waco City Council meeting before a vote on the market. I declared the vote that night “would determine whether or not there would be a market.”

During my allotted three minutes, I spoke of my research as well as the dedication and commitment I was willing to put forth to strengthen the neighborhood. The vote was “no” across the council without so much as a concern. Councilman Meek, did you come before, during or after this process to discuss the issues with me? Did you listen to my statement? Did you show true leadership in that moment on such an important project? Did you ask to table the motion for further review? Did you, or any of the council, show true concern for East Waco’s need for fresh produce?