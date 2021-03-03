LETTERS: Readers give Abbott low marks for pulling mask mandate

Boot Abbott
Just when you think Texas might have sunnier days ahead, you can count on Gov. Greg Abbott to make your days cloudy and deadly.
He gives the order to open up all businesses 100% before the majority of Texans have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Unfortunately, Texas lags behind most states at No. 49 in vaccination distribution.
Worse, Abbott’s order rescinds all safety measures, including the mask mandate which protects essential workers and the general public.
There is no reasoning with a governor who ignores advice from health experts and who knowingly puts people’s lives at risk, opening up the state too soon in such a reckless manner.
If you are disturbed by Abbott’s COVID-19 legacy of suffering and death, forget any fiscal support for his future political aspirations and resolve to boot (vote) him out of office.
Patricia Knighten, Waco
No clue
No water, no electricity and now, no masks. That’s the de facto national ad campaign Texas has been running. I can’t imagine why any business or tourist wouldn’t want to come here.
Jack Bowen, Fort Worth
Ongoing journey
These are times for us to think carefully, to do some critical thinking. Tracie Littrell’s letter in the Jan. 31 Trib caused me to do some rethinking. Littrell referenced an article in the Trib about an event that started with a tweet for “Black students to meet for an impromptu study session.”
Tracie thought the statement sounded segregationist or racist. My initial gut reaction agreed with that, but then the “rethinking.” I remembered a comment by Marilyn vos Savant (of high IQ and Parade columnist fame) in response to a question on profiling. Her point was that not all profiling is created equally, that some comes with a history.
This point may apply in this case. I am old enough to remember signs on Waco buses that read “Colored step to the rear of the bus.” There was never a sign that read “Whites step to the rear of the bus.”
We were recently in Montgomery, Alabama where we stopped by the oldest historical black church there. We were welcomed, as we expected, with open arms and as equals, just as we think Jesus would want. I wish that African Americans had the same confidence to enter predominantly white churches and all-white study groups, but I can understand if they have some concerns based on past history (and some recent history as well). If African American students just want to focus on studying instead of attempting to navigate the complex and uncertain world of race relations right before an exam, perhaps they can be forgiven for doing so. Of course, it would be better if everyone felt comfortable in such situations, but that is maybe too much to ask of human beings, even smart, young ones.
Much has changed in my lifetime, but subtle racism certainly still exists. Here is one example: I have a friend who is about as inclusive as a person can get, but he recently told me that after listening to a black astrophysicist give a talk, he said to himself “wow, and he’s black.” He quickly realized that a completely unbiased person would have never felt the need to note the physicist’s race. He said that this helped him realize that his journey to seeing everyone as equal was not complete.
Dennis Carrigan, Waco