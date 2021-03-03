LETTERS: Readers give Abbott low marks for pulling mask mandate

Ongoing journey

These are times for us to think carefully, to do some critical thinking. Tracie Littrell’s letter in the Jan. 31 Trib caused me to do some rethinking. Littrell referenced an article in the Trib about an event that started with a tweet for “Black students to meet for an impromptu study session.”

We were recently in Montgomery, Alabama where we stopped by the oldest historical black church there. We were welcomed, as we expected, with open arms and as equals, just as we think Jesus would want. I wish that African Americans had the same confidence to enter predominantly white churches and all-white study groups, but I can understand if they have some concerns based on past history (and some recent history as well). If African American students just want to focus on studying instead of attempting to navigate the complex and uncertain world of race relations right before an exam, perhaps they can be forgiven for doing so. Of course, it would be better if everyone felt comfortable in such situations, but that is maybe too much to ask of human beings, even smart, young ones.