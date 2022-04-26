LETTERS: Readers offer support in Waco ISD races

For Balfa-Mustakim

Waco ISD needs trustees who are ready to navigate change and support evidence-based reform. Unprecedented times, such as these, require courageous leaders like District 4 school board candidate Hope Balfa-Mustakim.

She embodies courage through an impressive track record of communitywide engagement and advocacy. has the skill set to effectively participate in board governance and accountability. Balfa-Mustakim would be a trustee who is concerned for the vulnerable students in our schools, asking who needs to be “at the table” or who is missing from the conversation.

Moreover, she has the courage and the savvy to stand against state proposals that may hurt our children or teachers. As a longtime parent in Waco ISD with 15 years of practice and research in student learning and higher education administration, I am inspired by her work and confident that Waco ISD will be well-served by Hope Balfa-Mustakim.

Joel H. Scott, Waco

For Grant, Ochoa

To say that Waco ISD is a major part of my life is an understatement. I am an alum of Waco High School, an educator at Tennyson Middle School and my son attends Hillcrest PDS. Our district needs strong board members to lead us in creating a community where all stakeholders work together to create schools that nurture the needs of all learners in achieving academic excellence. Therefore, it is my pleasure to support Jonathan Grant, of District 4, and Angelo Ochoa, running for the open at-large position, in their campaigns for Waco ISD Board of Trustees.

As a Waco ISD parent and teacher, I know all too well the struggles our students and educators face each day. Grant and Ochoa are both highly qualified and committed to finding solutions that will lead to positive outcomes for our district. They have repeatedly made themselves available for questions, comments and concerns, and they do not shy away from difficult discussions. In fact, they welcome them. Moreover, they have made it clear that the needs of students and educators will be their top priority.

In addition to being a Waco ISD parent, Grant has been an active volunteer for years by serving on several district advisory committees and volunteering as a reading tutor. Most recently, he was responsible for reviving the much needed Waco High Athletic Booster Club and currently serves as its president. He is a problem solver with a heart for service and community.

Following in the footsteps of numerous family members, Ochoa taught for nine years in Waco ISD’s academy for business and finance before reentering the private sector, which has equipped him with an understanding of education and our district. He is a dedicated Waco ISD parent and member of our community who is committed to ensuring our students and staff members are not only valued but supported.

This is a critical time in education and in our district. It is crucial that we elect board members who bring experience, leadership and professionalism to pave the way to a successful Waco ISD. Please join me in voting for Jonathan Grant, running for District 4, and Angelo Ochoa, running for the at-large position, on Saturday, May 7.

Julie Ingham, Waco