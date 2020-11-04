LETTERS: Readers offer views on Bill Whitaker, Cal Thomas

Whitaker retiring
I am dismayed to read about Trib opinion page editor Bill Whitaker’s retirement. For years I have turned first to the opinion pages — for information, insight, challenge and delight. Then I read the rest of the paper.
Over the years of my life (68 of them), I have lived in many cities and have read the editorial pages of their daily newspapers: the Des Moines Register (a major award-winning state newspaper), the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Houston Chronicle and Houston Post, the Denver Post and the Tulsa World. I can say without hesitation that, overall, Waco’s pages have been the best in terms of variety of opinions expressed, interest and high level of commentary on public issues.
Bill and I have had our disagreements over the years, but I respect his work on the opinion pages which have become even better under his leadership. I wish him the very best in retirement.
Roger Olson, Waco
* * *
Bill Whitaker: Do I understand you will no longer occupy the opinion editor’s chair at the Trib? If so, I hope you will alert your replacement to the curmudgeon from Woodway who peppers your inbox with occasionally thoughtful letters. (I won’t characterize those not so thoughtful.) Your work is the primary reason for my continued subscription to the Trib. I greatly appreciate the personal attention that you have given me. You are an honest professional in a brave new world. If, in fact, you are retiring, I wish you the very best that life has to offer. If you are moving on, I wish you the very best that life has to offer.
Either way, I would love for you to join me for coffee in my gallery/home and share your opinion of art as illustrative of life. Call me. Except for doctors’ visits, I’m here.
Jay McMillen, Woodway
* * *
Mr. Whitaker: Just read your mention of leaving the Tribune-Herald at the end of this week. To quote our president: SAD. I had heard you were leaving earlier this year, but you obviously stayed through the election, kind of like the captain of a sinking ship (though not our newspaper).
Nancy Marquis, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Whitaker retires as Trib opinion editor Saturday evening and will continue to live in the Waco area, though one skeptical reader suggests his moving elsewhere “would be the equivalent of a four-aces poker hand.”
Cal & electric cars
Cal Thomas is a friend with whom I have had many but brief discussions as we sat together in our pastor’s office awaiting the start of the next church service. He was often thoughtful and insightful. But he was very wrong in his recent column on Joe Biden and climate change, published in the Trib on Oct. 29 — not because I disagree with his facts but because I agree with them.
Cal argues for the absurdity of depending on electric vehicles over those powered by fossil fuels and cites as proof the many other ways people missed seeing how important then-new technologies would become. At Kitty Hawk I doubt even the Wright brothers could envision a plane carrying 200 or more people from New York to Singapore without landing. Yet that unimaginable potential happened. Electric vehicles are here but they have challenges to overcome. But one day they and other technologies will carry individuals and society into the future. Cal’s examples prove that.
Michael Strauss, Crawford
