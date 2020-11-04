LETTERS: Readers offer views on Bill Whitaker, Cal Thomas

Whitaker retiring

I am dismayed to read about Trib opinion page editor Bill Whitaker’s retirement. For years I have turned first to the opinion pages — for information, insight, challenge and delight. Then I read the rest of the paper.

Over the years of my life (68 of them), I have lived in many cities and have read the editorial pages of their daily newspapers: the Des Moines Register (a major award-winning state newspaper), the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Houston Chronicle and Houston Post, the Denver Post and the Tulsa World. I can say without hesitation that, overall, Waco’s pages have been the best in terms of variety of opinions expressed, interest and high level of commentary on public issues.

Bill and I have had our disagreements over the years, but I respect his work on the opinion pages which have become even better under his leadership. I wish him the very best in retirement.

Roger Olson, Waco

