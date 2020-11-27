LETTERS: Readers question climate change wisdom, different versions of God

This is the kind of nonsense that makes it impossible to take these people seriously.

David B. Anderson, Waco

Knowing God

From reading his Sunday, Nov. 22 column and from his many other works, I am confident that Robert Baird is kindhearted and that he genuinely desires that all people live together in peaceful harmony, as do I. He writes with eloquence and passion and his arguments are supported by many truthful observations. Nonetheless, one of the wisest men who ever lived wrote, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, ESV)

I agree with Dr. Baird that we presently know only a small fraction of what can be known about God. We cannot know all, but we can know some things, and we can put what we do know to the tests for truth. Whereas love must always be inclusive, truth is most assuredly not, despite the fact that it is best delivered with gentleness and respect.