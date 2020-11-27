LETTERS: Readers question climate change wisdom, different versions of God

Change to what?
Joe Biden has named John Kerry as his envoy for climate. That prompted this headline online at Yahoo Finance: “Biden begins an unprecedented push to reverse climate change.” During the recent campaign, several Democrat candidates claimed they would “stop” climate change if elected. Joe Biden is going them one better by reversing climate change.
When used as a verb, Dictionary.com defines reverse this way: “to turn in the opposite direction; send on the opposite course.” Global cooling, then, would be the opposite of global warming, but what is the opposite of climate change? If Joe thinks the climate is moving in the wrong direction now, where will it be going when he puts it into reverse? The right direction? And how does he know which direction is right and which direction is wrong?
Joe seems to be longing for a time in the past when the earth had an ideal climate that we can somehow go back to by manipulating how much carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere. But first, don’t we need to know when the climate started to go bad? If we don’t know that, how will we know when we’ve reached climate nirvana?
Every time there is a bad natural event, we’re told it’s because of climate change. What are the odds that every such event is caused by climate change? And what are the odds that climate change only causes bad natural events? Does climate change ever cause anything good? People living during the Ice Age probably welcomed climate change. Hysterical climate-change alarmists insist that forest fires and hurricanes are caused by climate change, but a record wheat harvest in Canada, well, that’s just weather. How convenient.
This is the kind of nonsense that makes it impossible to take these people seriously.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Knowing God
From reading his Sunday, Nov. 22 column and from his many other works, I am confident that Robert Baird is kindhearted and that he genuinely desires that all people live together in peaceful harmony, as do I. He writes with eloquence and passion and his arguments are supported by many truthful observations. Nonetheless, one of the wisest men who ever lived wrote, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, ESV)
I agree with Dr. Baird that we presently know only a small fraction of what can be known about God. We cannot know all, but we can know some things, and we can put what we do know to the tests for truth. Whereas love must always be inclusive, truth is most assuredly not, despite the fact that it is best delivered with gentleness and respect.
It is not possible for there to be one God, eternally existent as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and for there not to be. Allah and Yahweh cannot be the same. Likewise, it is not possible for Messiah to have come and for him not to have come. It is, of course, possible for him to come again and for him to give life to whomever he pleases.
It is truth, not pleasing platitudes, that has the power to set us free. To suggest otherwise is a grievous error that can have eternal consequences. Denying truth or arguing that truth is somehow not exclusive, regardless of laudable motives, is neither wise nor loving.
Randall Jean, Waco
