LETTERS: Readers rebut pastor's stance on abortion, seek clowns' reimbursement

Unchanging God
In response to Leslie King’s recent column [Sept. 9] regarding Texas SB 8, I emphatically disagree with her interpretation of this legislation. The overuse of her reference to “Christian propaganda” is nonsensical and the implication that pro-life advocates are Christian propagandists is very insulting.
Furthermore, the intent of Senate Bill 8 is not to turn pro-lifers into vigilantes or bounty hunters, as King implies in her column. The intent of this bill is to rein in or minimize the footprint of the evil of abortion in our state which is detrimental to real health care for women and fatal to preborn babies in their womb.
The Bible is more than a “rulebook.” It is the written word of God and the God of my understanding does not “adapt” to a changing world. To the contrary, we are to adapt to God’s word, which is unchanging and not fluid as some people would like to believe.
Robert Lehman,
Meridian
* * *
I’m writing in response to Leslie King’s comments on Sept 9. I find it hard to believe that one who calls herself a Christian would even consider supporting an organization that is diametrically opposed to everything that Christ said or did. Jesus Christ himself tells us that “Whoever receives this child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me receives him who sent me…” (Luke 9:48) Planned Parenthood — and its supporters — refuse to receive the children who are gifts from God, and based on the words from our Lord, they are refusing to receive Christ. An odd position for a pastor of a Presbyterian Church to take, in my opinion.
King claims that “the Bible reveals a God adapting and responding to the changing circumstances at work in people’s lives.” There is one fundamental fact in every version of the Bible: God is unchangeable. I would humbly suggest that King needs reread the Bible — the complete one with 73 books in it — that the ancient “presbyters,” or priests, compiled.
I do agree with King that language is often used as propaganda. She obviously knows well that Planned Parenthood has used language to distort their “work” in the eyes of many Americans. If Planned Parenthood in Waco actually provided “health care,” there would be a full-time physician on staff at the facility. They would not have to fly in a doctor from Connecticut every two weeks to perform abortions. And pro-life Christians like myself would not have to stand out front of Planned Parenthood and pray for healing in our community, pray for the Lord’s “language” to work in the hearts and minds of people, and realize that we all have a Christian responsibility to protect the most innocent of Americans — those in the womb.
Tom McNew,
Copperas Cove
2X reimbursement
In reference to Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, these two clowns should be required to reimburse school districts sued by the state of Texas for requiring masks of children and educators twice the costs paid to attorneys to defend these frivolous lawsuits.