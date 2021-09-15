LETTERS: Readers rebut pastor's stance on abortion, seek clowns' reimbursement

King claims that “the Bible reveals a God adapting and responding to the changing circumstances at work in people’s lives.” There is one fundamental fact in every version of the Bible: God is unchangeable. I would humbly suggest that King needs reread the Bible — the complete one with 73 books in it — that the ancient “presbyters,” or priests, compiled.

I do agree with King that language is often used as propaganda. She obviously knows well that Planned Parenthood has used language to distort their “work” in the eyes of many Americans. If Planned Parenthood in Waco actually provided “health care,” there would be a full-time physician on staff at the facility. They would not have to fly in a doctor from Connecticut every two weeks to perform abortions. And pro-life Christians like myself would not have to stand out front of Planned Parenthood and pray for healing in our community, pray for the Lord’s “language” to work in the hearts and minds of people, and realize that we all have a Christian responsibility to protect the most innocent of Americans — those in the womb.