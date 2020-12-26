LETTERS: Readers reflect on pandemic lessons, presidential respect and help fellow Central Texans

Pandemic lessons

I am very hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have passed into our history. Whether you have experienced heartbreaking loss, take political issue with public policy, or are just in search for hope, there are things we have learned that are worth not forgetting. Here are five ideas from my perspective.

Family is one of the most valuable things we have, so we should invest in and repair those ties. We should empathize with those who have lost them, and we should seek to build bonds with those in need whether they are strictly family or not. Solitude is too dark a road.

Teachers and childcare workers are highly valuable to society. Not only do they care for and educate tomorrow’s generations, but like our “front line” and “essential” workers, they enable business and ultimately our economy to run effectively. This should be a part of their value equation.

Nurses, technicians and administrators do not always get the recognition they deserve for the immense value, care and contributions they make to keeping us and our loved ones alive. They are highly trained and impactful. We should celebrate and recognize them like we do military veterans.