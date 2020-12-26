LETTERS: Readers reflect on pandemic lessons, presidential respect and help fellow Central Texans

Pandemic lessons
I am very hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have passed into our history. Whether you have experienced heartbreaking loss, take political issue with public policy, or are just in search for hope, there are things we have learned that are worth not forgetting. Here are five ideas from my perspective.
Family is one of the most valuable things we have, so we should invest in and repair those ties. We should empathize with those who have lost them, and we should seek to build bonds with those in need whether they are strictly family or not. Solitude is too dark a road.
Teachers and childcare workers are highly valuable to society. Not only do they care for and educate tomorrow’s generations, but like our “front line” and “essential” workers, they enable business and ultimately our economy to run effectively. This should be a part of their value equation.
Nurses, technicians and administrators do not always get the recognition they deserve for the immense value, care and contributions they make to keeping us and our loved ones alive. They are highly trained and impactful. We should celebrate and recognize them like we do military veterans.
Mental health is now an in-vogue topic and public discourse has been full of articles and perspectives on self-care, support and the dangers of ignoring mental health issues. Unfortunately, when the pandemic is over mental health issues will remain. We all need to continue approaching this openly, empathetically and proactively.
Politics are divisive and can infiltrate seemingly non-political issues. This pandemic has forced us to embrace cognitive dissidence to an uncomfortable level. If we can do this when we disagree vehemently with those we care about, then hopefully we can transfer this skill more generally in public. Start small and eventually create new norms.
Josef Varga, Woodway
Media respect?
Now that a lot of us are home more, I’ve discovered an interesting fact. My girlfriend has been listening to WBAP-AM radio to hear the hotheads who call in.
I listened in knowing it would be a waste of my time — instead I learned something. All the talk commentators use Trump, or maybe Donald J. Trump, when talking about the president. The callers generally use President Trump or even my president.
Then the news media, who Trump vilifies, calls him President Trump and gives him the title he earned, or maybe that Hillary blew.
Why do the supposed enemies of Trump, in the media, show him tacit respect when the commentators, who make millions with hordes of followers, show him no more respect than I do?
John Kamenec, Waco
Helping hands
Through your stories in print and online, the Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 mental health support disaster recovery program reached almost 4,300 Central Texans in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties since Oct. 1 — not to mention 20,491 people between March 25 and Sept. 30.
A new website at trthotccp.org went live on Dec. 1 and is quite robust about what the program offers.
Vince Erickson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: The toll-free hotline number is 866-576-1101. Erickson is program director for Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program.