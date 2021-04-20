LETTERS: Readers signal support for Waco ISD candidates

Our son has been fortunate to attend a campus in the district that saw greater stability and lower teacher turnover rates than many WISD campuses. We’ve seen firsthand the benefit of that stability through his academic success and the success of his peers. We know that stability in teaching positions is beneficial to student success, and Robin is especially focused on this area of opportunity for Waco ISD.

Specifically, in the last two budget cycles, Robin has voted for teacher pay raises while not raising tax rates for homeowners, and supports the incentive schedule for teachers that allows exemplary teachers to receive monetary rewards for excelling in the classroom. During Robin’s tenure, WISD also started the Opportunity Culture pilot program that compensates experienced teachers for coaching younger teachers. Keeping experienced teachers in Waco ISD, combined with increased training, ensures that each of our schools provides quality education to every student.

Rick Dunn, Waco

