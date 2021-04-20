LETTERS: Readers signal support for Waco ISD candidates

For Korteweg
Stephanie Ybarra Korteweg for Waco ISD school board is an easy choice. Stephanie is energetic, smart and deeply committed to the students, parents, staff and schools in WISD.
She and I worked together at Provident Heights Elementary, where she proved her dedication and work ethic to further students' education. She is a team player and a good listener. She knows Waco ISD from the basement up to the 10th floor of the administration building. She has worked diligently for every student and employee and I'm proud to endorse her candidacy. I am a 26-year veteran in WISD and I urge everyone in District 2 to vote for Stephanie because she is a proven asset to the district.
Pam Fischer, Waco
For Houston
I write today in support of Robin Houston for the at-large position on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees.
Robin’s service to our community predates her WISD board tenure, but as a Waco ISD trustee since 2019, Robin has worked hard representing stakeholders across the entire district: working to select a new superintendent; guiding the district’s response to COVID-19 — including a districtwide vaccination clinic that saw over 700 employees vaccinated; supporting IT solutions for remote and in-person students; and charting a path for long-range facilities challenges. Robin, along with her husband, daughter, brothers and parents, is a Waco ISD graduate and her son is a current student. She is a local attorney and Baylor University graduate.
Our son has been fortunate to attend a campus in the district that saw greater stability and lower teacher turnover rates than many WISD campuses. We’ve seen firsthand the benefit of that stability through his academic success and the success of his peers. We know that stability in teaching positions is beneficial to student success, and Robin is especially focused on this area of opportunity for Waco ISD.
Specifically, in the last two budget cycles, Robin has voted for teacher pay raises while not raising tax rates for homeowners, and supports the incentive schedule for teachers that allows exemplary teachers to receive monetary rewards for excelling in the classroom. During Robin’s tenure, WISD also started the Opportunity Culture pilot program that compensates experienced teachers for coaching younger teachers. Keeping experienced teachers in Waco ISD, combined with increased training, ensures that each of our schools provides quality education to every student.
Rick Dunn, Waco
* * *
I am writing this letter to express my ringing endorsement for Robin Houston for the at-large place on the Waco ISD Board of Trustees. As an employee of Waco ISD for 10 years, I have met and worked with many fine board representatives and can state with complete confidence that Robin is among the best. She takes her role as a school board member very seriously, understands the position and what it requires of its members, and is wholly competent.
Additionally she has a passion for the students of Waco ISD and for seeing them receive the best education possible. She values the education of the whole child, placing just as much emphasis on providing for students' physical needs as for their educational ones. Houston has a proven track record of doing what is right for the students of WISD.
Joy Marshall, McGregor