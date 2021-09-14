LETTERS: Readers sound off on abortion and immigrants

Flawed logic
Rev. Leslie King [Sept. 9 column] does not like Senate Bill 8 or Christian propaganda that opposes abortion. But she apparently doesn’t mind Planned Parenthood propaganda that claims abortion makes up only 3% of its services (2019-2020 annual report, Page 33). If only 3%, then why won’t PP stop doing abortions in order to improve its reputation and qualify for financial grants from the state of Texas?
Rev. King states that “The Bible as a rulebook … reveals a collection of inconsistencies.” It’s easy to make unsubstantiated claims of inconsistencies, but her credibility would be enhanced by citing some examples.
She writes that “the Bible is less a rulebook and more a conversation partner that begs … important questions.” Can our answers to hard questions legitimately trump the Bible’s rules?
She also states that “Christian propaganda … depends on the idea that God is unchanging.” Rev. King may view Malachi 3:6, Hebrews 13:8 and James 1:17 as mere ideas, but they clearly describe God’s unchanging nature.
Finally, while standing with Planned Parenthood, Rev. King states that “There is no pretense that a perfect path exists.” What about God’s path? 2 Samuel 22:31, Psalm 19:7 and Matthew 5:48 state that God and his law are perfect. She also states that the only reason Planned Parenthood seems contrary to the Christian life is because of ill-used propaganda. I take a different view: I believe the reason for Planned Parenthood’s bad reputation is it unapologetically ends the lives of more innocent preborn babies than any other entity in the United States.
I find Rev. King’s arguments flawed and unconvincing.
Tom Harrison, Waco
Day to remember
The Waco Trib editorial page of Sept. 9 was dominated by two opinion pieces 100% opposed to the Texas heartbeat law, which has sent shock waves through Waco and the nation.
If you do not agree with the derisive criticism of the law and those who support it, I encourage you to come out to the Waco observance of National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children on Saturday. It will be at Rachel’s Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Whether you support or oppose the heartbeat law, I encourage you to check out imagesofabortion.com. This website contains photos of preborn babies recovered from waste and interred in locations like Rachel’s Park. Whatever position you take on abortion, you should know the realities of what you support or oppose.
John Pisciotta, Waco
Immigrants’ fault
Biden’s handlers wrote a speech for him to read today and he tried to sound sincere and tough. Too bad he didn’t act tough with Afghanistan. He is telling people basically if you want to live in America, you must get vaccinated. Our Marxist leaning leader is such a huge hypocrite.
At the same time he is trying to mandate to Americans, he is pushing through Middle Eastern people with little or no vetting. And pushing open borders because he believes they will get more votes, regardless of the fact that thousands of them are bringing COVID-19 to America. They are breaking the American taxpayers with all the cost of taking care of them all. Lord help us, please.
Beverly Place Bell, Waco