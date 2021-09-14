LETTERS: Readers sound off on abortion and immigrants

Flawed logic

Rev. Leslie King [Sept. 9 column] does not like Senate Bill 8 or Christian propaganda that opposes abortion. But she apparently doesn’t mind Planned Parenthood propaganda that claims abortion makes up only 3% of its services (2019-2020 annual report, Page 33). If only 3%, then why won’t PP stop doing abortions in order to improve its reputation and qualify for financial grants from the state of Texas?

Rev. King states that “The Bible as a rulebook … reveals a collection of inconsistencies.” It’s easy to make unsubstantiated claims of inconsistencies, but her credibility would be enhanced by citing some examples.

She writes that “the Bible is less a rulebook and more a conversation partner that begs … important questions.” Can our answers to hard questions legitimately trump the Bible’s rules?

She also states that “Christian propaganda … depends on the idea that God is unchanging.” Rev. King may view Malachi 3:6, Hebrews 13:8 and James 1:17 as mere ideas, but they clearly describe God’s unchanging nature.