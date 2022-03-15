LETTERS: Readers sound off on abortions, the end of COVID, being saved and oil from Russia

Societal issue

As I see the issue of abortion as a prominent issue in modern politics, I think much of the debate is being conducted with many believing that only the poorest of solutions is the best. The poorest solution is entrusting politicians to be the ones who may enact a decent solution. However, history has shown that politics is the wrong arena to try and solve social issues.

The history of our great nation is rife with examples of politics failing to solve problems through legislation. When the 18th Amendment was enacted, it did not stop the consumption of alcohol; rather, it added more crime, all directly resulting from the ratification of said amendment. That led to its repeal. The war on drugs has had a similar result. Overreaching gun laws have the same baneful effect. These examples should be what guides our approach.

Society is the only place that can solve societal issues. Legislation can only solve legislative issues.

Samuel Culper, Bellmead

Savior awaits

Within the insidious eddy of pandemic, Ukraine war and rumors of war, I vividly recall an amazing personal memory that is powerful enough to allay anxiety and heal hopelessness. In March 1954, I walked down the aisle of a small country church and asked Jesus to come live in my heart. The overwhelming joy and peace I experienced (in a Sunday evening service which my parents had required that I attend) yet afford proof: God was ready and waiting for me right there.

The takeaway hasn’t changed throughout these 68 years. In contemporary confusion and uncertainty, when peace appears more evasive than possible, I say unashamedly: America’s savior still waits for her return to him.

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

Inspiring Oslers

What an amazing piece in Sunday’s paper. I commend Lily and Mark Osler and the Trib editorial board for the wisdom and courage it took to share this writing with the Greater Waco readership. The Oslers are not alone.

Virginia DuPuy, Waco

We can do that?

A headline in the March 11 edition of the Trib asked the burning question, “How will COVID end?”

For many of us, it has already. Mask mandates are being lifted, restaurant dining rooms are open, social distancing is becoming less and less, daily cases are on the downturn, and life is returning to pre-pandemic stages. COVID-19 is going to be a part of life. We will live and deal with it.

For everybody else, COVID-19 will end when the politicians and the mainstream media, including the Trib, tell it to. Or, when Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson decide they have made enough money from their so-called “vaccines.” In other words, it will be around for a long time.

Question answered. Next?

Michael Welhausen, Waco

Parade of oil

At last, President Biden has announced the termination of U.S. oil imports from Russia [March 9 Trib]. Less than a week prior, Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki explained administration inaction with Biden’s reluctance to have domestic gasoline prices increase and that Russian oil is “only” 10% of U. S imports.

Strong leaders create parades. Weak leaders, like Biden, follow parades or belatedly try to position themselves near the head of a parade.

John Pisciotta, Waco