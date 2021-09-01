LETTERS: Readers sound off on anti-vaxxers, abortion and ending the war in Afghanistan

Not only did President Biden make the right decision to leave, but he understood that, following withdrawal from Afghanistan and prior to the 2022 elections, Americans will see that the number of people evacuated was substantial, more than were evacuated from Vietnam; recognize there’s no way to withdraw more effectively from a war we lost; and be glad the U.S. finally ended a war that cost so many lives and so much money — something no previous president was able to do. In fact, the majority of Americans will be grateful that we now can move on to address enormous domestic problems, including the larger security threat, as noted by the FBI director, from white supremacists, not Islamic terrorists.