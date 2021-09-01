LETTERS: Readers sound off on anti-vaxxers, abortion and ending the war in Afghanistan

Darwin was right
Excellent column Sunday in the Opinion section of the Trib [“Step aside for lemmings racing for life’s exits”]. As a vaccinated “more mature” resident of Waco, it’s disheartening to read and hear of people that are still anti-vaxxers. Darwin was right: Let those who refuse to help themselves be weeded out of the herd and the gene pool.
While I’ve never been employed in the medical field, I have friends who are. One in particular is a respiratory therapist who posted what it takes, medically, to intubate someone to place them on a ventilator. It was horrifying — so much easier to just roll up your sleeve, people.
Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment? Gee, why don’t you just hop into a vat of sheep dip?
I have unvaccinated family members who have said, “I don’t want the government to tell me what to do.” Well, if that’s the case, take your three kids out of those car seats — that’s a “government law.” And tear up that driver’s license, that’s a “government law.” Oh, and get rid of that Social Security card, that’s another “government law.”
I would hate to think that future COVID-19 treatment will come down to who’s vaccinated and who isn’t, but I’m starting to see the logic in that line of reasoning. If you won’t do what’s necessary to save your life, why expect a doctor or nurse to do it for you?
Gayle Stone, Waco
New weapon
John Pisciotta, just so you know, I worked at Planned Parenthood in Waco for several years. Inside the building I found compassion, respect and courage helping women during stressful situations. I found sadness and relief. I found tenacity and encouragement. Outside the building where you and your Texas Taliban set up shop, I found intimidation, harassment, misinformation, misogyny, patriarchy and a hefty dose of Christian Sharia law.
But hey, congratulations — as of Sept. 1, unless the courts intervene, abortion will be essentially illegal in Texas. And the way the law is written, the legal system will be weaponized so you can turn on your neighbors and fellow Texans and sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion … without standing … without evidence. God help your soul.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Good riddance
Thank you, President Biden, for doing the right thing by ending a 20-year war — what three prior presidents didn’t have the courage to do. Like the British in the 19th century and the Russians in the 20th century, Biden knew you cannot win a war in Afghanistan, a country that is so fractured and divided. In part this also was a lesson the U.S. learned the hard way in Vietnam.
Not only did President Biden make the right decision to leave, but he understood that, following withdrawal from Afghanistan and prior to the 2022 elections, Americans will see that the number of people evacuated was substantial, more than were evacuated from Vietnam; recognize there’s no way to withdraw more effectively from a war we lost; and be glad the U.S. finally ended a war that cost so many lives and so much money — something no previous president was able to do. In fact, the majority of Americans will be grateful that we now can move on to address enormous domestic problems, including the larger security threat, as noted by the FBI director, from white supremacists, not Islamic terrorists.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin