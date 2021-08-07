LETTERS: Readers sound off on athletics and academic standards of Big 12

SEC doormats
Texas and Oklahoma skipped out on the Big 12 for the money, leaving their brothers and sisters to fend for themselves. Except money, what will they gain?
Texas has not been a major force in the Big 12 in football or basketball in several years. In the last four years since the championship game was started again, how many trips has Texas made to the championship game? One. Texas will become the next Arkansas. Arkansas left the old Southwest Conference to join the big boys in the SEC. They have become the doormats in their division. Texas A&M has done better after they hired a $75 million coach, but still don’t have a championship. I predict within five years, Texas and Arkansas will tie again, except at the wrong end.
Oklahoma has ruled the Big 12 in football hands down, but when they have to start playing the tough games every week, it will be a different story. Oklahoma always has a good first team, but their problem is second and third team. I predict Oklahoma within the first five years will be in the middle of its division. After that they could trend down. When you are the top you get choice recruits, but when you move to the middle, not so.
Except for money, both schools will have a very tough time. But they will have the money and that is what it’s all about, right?
David Hudgins, Waxahachie
Academic roost
Concerning the brouhaha over the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, what is often overlooked (or ignored) is the academic reputation of the institutions involved. The schools that have left the conference so far are all Tier One research universities and most have been members of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The AAU consists of 64 elite universities and membership is by invitation only. Texas and Texas A&M are both members. These universities spend hundreds of million dollars on academic research, many times more than they spend on athletics.
Of the schools remaining in the Big 12, only Kansas and Iowa State are currently members of the AAU. It would make sense for them to leave the conference also, possibly to the Big Ten. The Big Ten is renowned for its academic consortium of 14 universities that collaborate and coordinate their research activities. Together they account for over $10 billion in academic research. They are not interested in non-AAU schools. Other conferences are similarly interested in the academic and research credentials of prospective members.
The Big 12 Conference has never been strong academically. Too many Big 12 schools place athletics over academics as though sports are all that matter. I can assure you that when interviewing for a job, your prospective employer will not care how many national championships your alma mater has won. They will care very much whether you were a part of a robust academic research program. The chickens are coming home to roost. Tier Two academic schools will end up in Tier Two athletic conferences where they belong.