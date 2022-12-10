LETTERS: Readers sound off on Brittney Griner's return, East Waco gentrification plan

Griner’s return

Why in the world did the U.S. trade Brittney Griner for a convicted weapons dealer? She has done nothing for our nation, disrespects our flag, makes more money than I could imagine and was stupid enough to go into Russia with drugs they consider illegal.

Why should we have done anything to assist her, especially when we leave a former Marine languishing in prison there? Our government has its priorities all screwed up.

John Baker, Hewitt

***

The Biden administration’s negotiated release of Brittney Griner, without including Paul Whelan, will go down as the worst or second worst negotiated government release in U.S. history. The U.S. gives up Russian Viktor Bout, the so-called “Merchant of Death,” who is responsible for thousands of deaths around the world by terrorist groups and nations. Bout was the second leading arms dealer in Russia at the time of his arrest. Russia now gets the services of someone who can materially help them in their unjust war in Ukraine.

The only reason this administration made such a lopsided deal is because Griner is a Black, gay female. Even though both Griner and Whelan were both unjustly charged, convicted and sent to Russian prisons, Whelan’s biggest crime is being a white straight male. He doesn’t fit the Biden administration’s preferable profile.

Oh, the other candidate for the worst negotiated government release in history is the Obama administration’s deal to release Bowe Bergdahl for five Taliban terrorists detained at Guantanamo Bay. The traitor Bergdahl walked off his post in Afghanistan and was responsible for some fellow Marines’ deaths in trying to find and rescue him. At least three of the Taliban terrorists returned to the battlefield in Afghanistan.

The common thread in both deals would be, you guessed it, Democrat administrations.

Gary Johnson, Waco

***

How amazing that the article in Saturday’s sports section by a sportswriter that wasn’t really about sports personally impacted me more than any other. Brice Cherry, thank you for a column so thoughtfully presented that it compels me to be more thoughtful.

Philip Wottrich, Whitney

Gentrification

I haven’t read all of the Trib article about the tower “higher than ALICO” with condos proposed for East Waco. Even to this older lady that plan appears to be a gross example of gentrification.

For the most part East Waco has been ignored over the years by Waco builders and people who don’t live in that area. But isn’t that what gentrification means? Take over those areas when you don’t have any more room; after all, the people who normally live in that cultural space “won’t care” because they and their established neighborhood are not as important as the chosen plans.

A question for Waco: Why not improve the quality of that neighborhood without destroying what is meaningful to the people who already live there? Even people who don’t live there consider the area’s background important because it is Waco’s history. Instead of trying to change Waco’s image by destroying what is already known, improve it. Compromise the designs/plans so the new fits in.

I believe in the long run people who live here and who visit will recognize that Waco found the importance and value in its past. Examples: New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco, Austin, Key West, Salt Lake City, San Antonio — all destination cities which recognize their past and the new.

Nancy Marquis, Waco