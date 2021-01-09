LETTERS: Readers sound off on Capitol attack

National disgrace

I woke up angry Thursday morning. It was a surprise — I didn’t think any of the chaos accompanying our swift national decline could upset me anymore. But a mob kicked in the door of my House Wednesday, smashing windows, trashing the furniture, desecrating the halls with a racist-linked flag. That House embodies the Constitution I once swore an oath to support and defend (as did my father before me). That mob was incited by someone who also swore that oath. Those in charge of protecting that House (also oath swearers) apparently had neither the will nor the plans to protect it against a pack of paunchy provocateurs wearing faux survivalist gear.

The miniscule arrest total from Wednesday’s event suggests that most of the mob will go home to post selfies celebrating their visit to the Capitol. It’s an appropriate way to document how diminished we’ve become, how leaderless we are. I’m in the age group that grew up with a national self-image later labeled “a shining city on a hill.” It’s sad to have lived long enough to see that city become the rusty facade of an out-of-business theme park, occupied by savages.

