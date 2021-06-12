LETTERS: Readers sound off on Christians, natural gas pollution, guns and the Meghan revolution

Proving his point
I find it interesting that the letter writers criticizing Jimmy Dorrell’s May 30 column are exactly the type of people he was talking about. They were missing his point anyway. Dorrell doesn’t care what your personal agenda politics are, he just wants you to keep God out of it. I’m guessing God doesn’t care about their personal politics either.
Richard Campbell, Hewitt
Gas pollution
The recent guest column by John Collier, claiming natural gas “should remain a cornerstone of our state and nation’s energy policy moving forward,” must be refuted. First, it is critical to note that Mr. Collier is president of a gas royalty owners’ association and profits from the continued extraction of natural gas. On the other hand, my comments are science-based, and I have no financial investment in any energy source.
Collier praises “clean-burning” natural gas as a replacement for coal-fired power plants. In reality, burning natural gas produces significant CO2 emissions (50% that of burning coal) and natural gas extraction also releases unburned methane, which has a global warming potential 90 times greater than CO2. These combined effects often give natural gas a global warming potential equal to or greater than that of coal. Focusing on profit, Collier completely ignores the consensus warning of climate scientists that the world must reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. If the planet followed Collier’s recommendation for natural gas as dominant energy source, global temperature would increase 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial mean, more would die during heatwaves, worsening drought would threaten crop production and global food security, millions would lose their homes beneath rising seas, lethal superstorms would assault coastal cities, and our priceless coral reefs would vanish.
We can all reject this natural gas future and support a livable planet by selecting a 100% renewable plan from our electricity provider.
Alan D. Northcutt, Waco
Guns in court, too
It is very interesting that the Texas governor wants to sign a law that allows anyone who wants to carry a gun to do so. Since he is putting all the rest of us into the danger, the people demand that no politicians or even courts can stop anyone from carrying a loaded gun into their offices.
You want loaded guns, then let’s have it and see how it goes. The truth is politicians think they will quickly disallow anyone from carrying a gun if they are in their office, so we will just vote them out of their office and put people in that allows guns anywhere. The fact is we should really vote the ones who approved this idiotic law out as fast as possible.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
Meghan revolution
Regarding your breaking news story June 6 about Harry and Meghan and their newborn baby, how in the world does that qualify as breaking news? In all reality, who gives a crap?
I wish they’d stayed in England, as they do nothing for our country except try to belittle us with their screwed-up sense of entitlement. This is one of the reasons we broke away from England during the Revolution.
John Baker, Hewitt
