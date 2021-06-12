LETTERS: Readers sound off on Christians, natural gas pollution, guns and the Meghan revolution

We can all reject this natural gas future and support a livable planet by selecting a 100% renewable plan from our electricity provider.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco

Guns in court, too

It is very interesting that the Texas governor wants to sign a law that allows anyone who wants to carry a gun to do so. Since he is putting all the rest of us into the danger, the people demand that no politicians or even courts can stop anyone from carrying a loaded gun into their offices.

You want loaded guns, then let’s have it and see how it goes. The truth is politicians think they will quickly disallow anyone from carrying a gun if they are in their office, so we will just vote them out of their office and put people in that allows guns anywhere. The fact is we should really vote the ones who approved this idiotic law out as fast as possible.

Jim Denton, Gatesville

Meghan revolution