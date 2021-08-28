LETTERS: Readers sound off on COVID-19, UT skipping out and Planned Parenthood

COVID-19 savior

Hallelujah! Amid the daily stresses of whether or not to send our loved ones out into public masked or au naturel, as scientists and doctors work around-the-clock to try to curb the frightening spike in COVID-19 cases, alas, a savior has appeared in the form of Hewitt resident Ivan Pruett. We owe a debt of gratitude to Pruett for his Aug. 15 letter in which he identifies the real reason for the spread of deadly virus: “the stupid border policies [of] the Biden administration ... sending all these COVID-positive illegals all over the U.S.” And wouldn’t you know, Pruett has solid historical precedent from which to make this assertion.

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, fear of disease was used by the U.S. to refuse entry to peoples from a slew of countries — Irish, Italians, Jews, essentially anyone who was not of Anglo-Saxon heritage. One of the most egregious examples occurred in the mid-19th century when immigrants from China were blamed for the spread of smallpox, syphilis and the bubonic plague. Yet one does not have to travel terribly far back in time to recall the bigoted references of one-term President Donald Trump to the “Chinese virus” and the “kung flu”.