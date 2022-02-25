LETTERS: Readers sound off on DA, constable races

Power grab

Immediately after Barry Johnson took office as our Mclennan County District Attorney, Sheriff Parnell McNamara stated that he would not allow Johnson a second term. His opponent has commented on numerous occasions that the reason he decided to run for office was because law enforcement “came to him.” Sheriff McNamara “came to him.” And that is how Josh Tetens came into the picture. A very unfamiliar name, few knew him. Apparently he came to Waco to attend Baylor and stayed, and is still a court-appointed attorney.

He was hand-picked by our sheriff, who has been working behind the scenes since 2019 to remove Johnson from office. Yes, 2019, the same year Johnson took office — so there was zero history, good or bad, to cause the sheriff any concern. As usual, he used the power given to him by the people of McLennan County and began a whisper campaign that Johnson is soft on crime with absolutely no facts to support the accusation — a catch phrase from Fox News and totally out of context.

He and Tetens tried to scare the citizens of Mclennan County with a TV commercial lying about the facts of a 10-year-old murder case. Omission of facts that tell the whole story is basically lying. Why is the sheriff working so hard to get rid of him? Johnson cannot be bought, not by an elected official or any amount of money waved in front of him. Most people from Waco have known Johnson personally as well as his family for most of their lives. So when a campaign phone call or visits were made to many of these longtime Wacoans, from the sheriff, it should have been viewed as a deliberate attack on the person and character of a man they have known for years (some as far back as elementary school), for no reason other than the sheriff doesn’t want to work with anyone that will not allow him to have all the power.