LETTERS: Readers sound off on DA, constable races

Power grab
Immediately after Barry Johnson took office as our Mclennan County District Attorney, Sheriff Parnell McNamara stated that he would not allow Johnson a second term. His opponent has commented on numerous occasions that the reason he decided to run for office was because law enforcement “came to him.” Sheriff McNamara “came to him.” And that is how Josh Tetens came into the picture. A very unfamiliar name, few knew him. Apparently he came to Waco to attend Baylor and stayed, and is still a court-appointed attorney.
He was hand-picked by our sheriff, who has been working behind the scenes since 2019 to remove Johnson from office. Yes, 2019, the same year Johnson took office — so there was zero history, good or bad, to cause the sheriff any concern. As usual, he used the power given to him by the people of McLennan County and began a whisper campaign that Johnson is soft on crime with absolutely no facts to support the accusation — a catch phrase from Fox News and totally out of context.
He and Tetens tried to scare the citizens of Mclennan County with a TV commercial lying about the facts of a 10-year-old murder case. Omission of facts that tell the whole story is basically lying. Why is the sheriff working so hard to get rid of him? Johnson cannot be bought, not by an elected official or any amount of money waved in front of him. Most people from Waco have known Johnson personally as well as his family for most of their lives. So when a campaign phone call or visits were made to many of these longtime Wacoans, from the sheriff, it should have been viewed as a deliberate attack on the person and character of a man they have known for years (some as far back as elementary school), for no reason other than the sheriff doesn’t want to work with anyone that will not allow him to have all the power.
McNamara wants so badly to run this county. He has openly shown that he will stop at nothing to achieve that dream. He is the mastermind behind certain candidates placing their signs in groupings all over the county and urging each candidate in that grouping to have their voters also vote for Tetens. This group campaigning is disturbing and just plain wrong.
I believe McNamara's master plan is to take the district attorney’s office, and possibly the courthouse. We will no longer have our democratic system of checks and balances.
May God bless McLennan County and re-elect Barry Johnson for district attorney, the man who stands for “justice and fairness for all.” Please remember to vote and let “your” voice be heard.
M.G. Thomas, Lorena
No apology
Terry Arp wrote a rebuttal [Letters, Jan. 30] to a letter I wrote and I would like to as him ask a question: Who did you have help you write the letter in rebuttal to my statements? The reason I am asking is because I received a text from someone saying about the very same thing you did, almost word for word. Did this someone share his text with you? What is going on? Are you all doing damage control for some reason?
As for as me apologizing for what I said, that isn’t going to happen, so don’t hold your breath. I stand by what I said about your friend Charlie Guerrero, the person running for constable in Precinct 4. It is in the newspaper after Guerrero was appointed that he was not expected to run again.
Another thought: If Guerrero is so knowledgeable about the law, please tell me why is there a campaign sign on church property? I have a picture of the sign, so don’t deny it. And again, no apology.
Ann Dickenson, Moody
He cares
I saw recent questions as to why the sheriff would be involved in the district attorney race. They went on to ask why the sheriff would be involved, which is particularly unusual. I agree. That’s wild that the elected sheriff would interject himself in a DA race. I can by no means speak for our sheriff, nor would I try.
I can tell you this, based on my experience, and my personal observations: Our sheriff actually cares. He cares about protecting our citizens. Over the years under him, I’ve not only worked human trafficking, but homicides, child sexual abuse, sexual assaults against women, domestic violence and all of the other crimes no one wants to see. I’ve been in meetings where the question directed at me was “what is right?” or “how do we find the person who did this?”
I have literally seen cases taken by our district attorney from the attorney general’s office for the sole purpose of dismissal. I have seen people having sex with minors being given dismissals because they “went to it,” or given deferred probation. I’ve seen, as we all have, people walk off of death row back on to our streets. The same streets my child walks on.
When you ask why the sheriff would be involved in a DA race, the answer is clear in this situation. Why wouldn’t he? If he wasn’t, I would wonder why. The fact that he is should tell you why. As he has told us since day one: “Your safety comes first.”
Joseph Scaramucci, Waco