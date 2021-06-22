LETTERS: Readers sound off on dragging Waco's neighborhoods, Juneteenth and soldiers of antifa

Pay it forward

Regarding the Sunday’s front page article about the Dean Highland neighborhood, there is informationin Waco History that a good portion of the land Hillcrest was built on was actually donated. How very appropriate if that land is donated back to the community for purposes of mental, physical, and healthy well being.

Soldier salute

Our American heroes gave you their very best. Another Memorial Day, where we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country, has come and gone. It was 77 years ago that our American soldiers (anti-fascists) fought fascism that had engulfed Europe. It was our American soldiers that saved democracy here and in Europe. We live in eternal gratitude for all our soldiers who fought in America’s wars.

Now we have more heroes who also gave you their very best. The scientists, doctors, nurses, medical staff and front-line workers in the stores and streets that stood up to see us through this pandemic. Covered in layers and masks they took care of us. They worked horrendous hours. They sacrificed friends and family so that we were cared for. They held the hands of the dying when we could not. They cried with and for us. Many of them also gave the ultimate sacrifice. We shall be eternally grateful to each and every one of them. These folks, not Trump’s insurrectionists, gave you their very best. We salute our military and civilian heroes.