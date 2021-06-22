LETTERS: Readers sound off on dragging Waco's neighborhoods, Juneteenth and soldiers of antifa

Expanded drag
A topic of conversation that seems to be coming up around dinner tables around town is the roaring sound levels from passing cars near residential neighborhoods. This disturbance is happening most often from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday evenings through Sunday evenings, and it is mostly from the latest fad, souped-up pickup trucks with intentionally loud mufflers.
While I realize that young people need a release on the weekends (I was young once and loved to “drag the Valley”), these trucks are running up and down Bosque, Wooded Acres, Cobbs and Waco Drive. They are also competing for speed. The police need to put a stop to this problem. I have no issue with the drag on Valley Mills Drive in the business district, but the trucks need to stop roaring up and down the other streets so near to residential areas.
Brian Curtis Davis, Waco
Umpteenth
So, Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. I always thought of Juneteenth as uniquely Texan, but apparently not. Like so many other holidays, unless you work for the government, this one will be a regular work day for most people. Perhaps they should call it Umpteenth, because that’s how many holidays government workers now get.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Pay it forward
Regarding the Sunday’s front page article about the Dean Highland neighborhood, there is informationin Waco History that a good portion of the land Hillcrest was built on was actually donated. How very appropriate if that land is donated back to the community for purposes of mental, physical, and healthy well being.
Tinker Kramer, Waco
Soldier salute
Our American heroes gave you their very best. Another Memorial Day, where we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country, has come and gone. It was 77 years ago that our American soldiers (anti-fascists) fought fascism that had engulfed Europe. It was our American soldiers that saved democracy here and in Europe. We live in eternal gratitude for all our soldiers who fought in America’s wars.
Now we have more heroes who also gave you their very best. The scientists, doctors, nurses, medical staff and front-line workers in the stores and streets that stood up to see us through this pandemic. Covered in layers and masks they took care of us. They worked horrendous hours. They sacrificed friends and family so that we were cared for. They held the hands of the dying when we could not. They cried with and for us. Many of them also gave the ultimate sacrifice. We shall be eternally grateful to each and every one of them. These folks, not Trump’s insurrectionists, gave you their very best. We salute our military and civilian heroes.
Randy Broussard, Belton
Long way to go
So the celebration of Juneteenth is even debated. How pathetic. But this is a dark pathology of the white race. Whites don’t want to even acknowledge the crimes against humanity from long ago much less take responsibility for them. They instead want to sweep it under the rug and not have it addressed in public schools. What’s worse is this delusion that we live in a colorblind society. This borders on absurdity, but if one closes himself off in a white bubble, it’s easy to see how he can be deluded. And deluded the white race is. We are far away from ending racism in the U.S., and denial and delusion adds to the problem. By the way, I am white.
John Vickrey,
Norman, Oklahoma