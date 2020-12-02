LETTERS: Readers sound off on election chaos, and strongman fatigue

Strongman fatigue

In Federalist No. 70, Alexander Hamilton argues for a strong executive. His reasons included that, first, in a time of war such an office would be essential and, second, in a time of peace, that it would provide the necessary “energy” for productive and efficient government.

For his fellow countrymen, still flush with memories of an overreaching monarch, Hamilton pointed out that the electoral process would be a safeguard. He also argued that a singular person rather than any kind of committee acting as an executive would be more easily held accountable. President Trump and the recent presidential election might be a case in point for Hamilton’s argument. Most would agree that President Trump, whether you loath him or love him, was a strong executive for most of his term in office. Many disagreed with the direction or the effectiveness of his leadership, but you almost always knew that he was in charge. Thus, the recent election became a clear referendum on the individual leader in the White House.