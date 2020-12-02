LETTERS: Readers sound off on election chaos, and strongman fatigue

Strongman fatigue
In Federalist No. 70, Alexander Hamilton argues for a strong executive. His reasons included that, first, in a time of war such an office would be essential and, second, in a time of peace, that it would provide the necessary “energy” for productive and efficient government.
For his fellow countrymen, still flush with memories of an overreaching monarch, Hamilton pointed out that the electoral process would be a safeguard. He also argued that a singular person rather than any kind of committee acting as an executive would be more easily held accountable. President Trump and the recent presidential election might be a case in point for Hamilton’s argument. Most would agree that President Trump, whether you loath him or love him, was a strong executive for most of his term in office. Many disagreed with the direction or the effectiveness of his leadership, but you almost always knew that he was in charge. Thus, the recent election became a clear referendum on the individual leader in the White House.
It seems that 80 million Americans decided that they would use the option put forth by Alexander Hamilton to check the power of a singular individual as executive. These Americans seem to have concluded that they were concerned about four more years of this strong executive. They, however, did not reject the Republican Party. If one studies the down ballot races, one can see that the Republicans as a party gained more seats than they lost. The voters thus did exactly what Hamilton argued could be done in the case of a single executive whose concentration of power seemed dangerous: they voted to remove the individual. Assuming that President Trump eventually accepts the results of the election, it seems that the government created by the Founding Fathers will have survived yet another test and proven the predictions of young Alexander Hamilton correct.
Dennis Carrigan, Waco
Nero and Trump
Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
Trump tweeted while our country churned.
Ray Colclasure, Waco
Us, united
Let us all give thanks for our forefathers who made a barren land productive and built houses, churches, schools and government buildings.
Let us pray for wisdom for our new president and other political leaders as they deal with COVID-19. May they strive for a truly united United States.
And I thank all of you who drove by my house to wish me a happy 95th birthday.
Florence Carlson, Waco
Proud of GOP?
So, how’s the GOPB (Good Ol’ Proud Boys) party holding up after our recent election? Let’s look at some examples:
Our Glorious Leader has been busy issuing pardons to his fellow felons like Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty — twice — to lying to the FBI.
GOPB congressmen still kneel in reverent fealty to their emperor lest he send a tweet that might encourage them to quit ignoring a pandemic and actually do something to assist regular American citizens.
Surveys indicate almost 70% of the GOPB base believes that Glorious Leader was cheated out of re-election in spite of not a shred of evidence to support their conspiracy theory.
Wow, that’s crazy! Or is “deplorable” a better word?
William Howard, McGregor
