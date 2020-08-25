LETTERS: Readers sound off on failed leadership, postal blues

Failed leadership
As of Aug. 22, some 5.8 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus and more than 180,000 have died. What’s tragic is that we had ample warning about the pandemic and could have taken steps to contain it. Instead, the incompetence of the current administration has led to disaster.
COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China, mid-November. By early January, U.S. intelligence agencies began issuing warnings about the virus in the president’s daily briefing.
Taiwan, just 81 miles from China, had far less warning than we did. But they acted sensibly, quarantining passengers from Wuhan, using government funds to increase mask production and issuing daily press briefings to educate the public about coronavirus. So their outcomes were far better: Of 23 million people, they had only 487 cases, seven deaths.
By contrast, President Trump downplayed the danger, saying the virus would “just disappear." He failed to mobilize government resources to ramp up testing or to procure needed medical supplies. He divided the nation, turning the common-sense practice of wearing a mask into a political issue and pushing to open the economy before it was safe.
The United States now leads the world in total coronavirus cases and deaths. Before the current administration, the United States would have been a leader in uniting the world in fighting the virus. It’s astonishing how far our global influence has shrunk in under four years. We need a leader who will take responsibility, tell the truth and unite us in times of crisis. It’s time to vote Trump out.
Philip Riffe, Austin
Dying pony
Democrats seek to make massive infusions of taxpayer dollars into the U.S. Postal Service, something which brought them back to Washington last week for a special vote. Why am I not surprised?
Hey guys, wake up! Uncle Sam has been throwing money at that dying pony for decades to no avail. Poorly managed, top heavy, unfeeling, dictatorial, condescending, arrogant and deaf to any meaningful positive input. Yep, that pretty well sums up a profile of the post office.
When is the last time you saw a drop in the cost to mail a letter?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to wave her magic wand and heal the post office, streamline it and bring it into the 21st century, complete with new equipment, ideas, more employees and, of course, massive spending -- and all before the November election, even though Republican lawmakers during Saturday's House debate insisted the Postal Service has millions of dollars in reserve upon which to draw.
A friend of mine ordered some parts from Missouri that were mailed priority. They showed up 14 days later!
When the Pony Express was up and running, you could send a letter coast to coast in 10 days! Maybe Nancy needs to set up a select committee to investigate bringing the Pony Express back! It sure couldn't do worse.
Dan Dayton, West
