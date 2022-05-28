LETTERS: Readers sound off on guns, violence and Uvalde

The core problem

Talk is cheap, and the “thoughts and prayers” of Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are worthless. Like most Republicans in government, they refuse to address the core problem. The core problem is guns in the hands of people who should not have them. As a result, we saw a teenager able to legally buy an AR-15 rifle, with all the ammunition he wanted, and kill 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde. I am deeply concerned that it is only a matter of time before we have the same type of massacre in my local school district.

We will hear the same platitudes and nonsense from the Republicans we are hearing now and have heard after each school massacre. What is worse is that Abbott, Cruz and Paxton are keynote speakers at the NRA convention in Houston. They will likely yammer about the need to arm teachers, and “only a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun.” This false theory was disproven during the Uvalde massacre, since there were “good guys with guns” who could not or did not stop the killings.

Linda Robinson, Bellmead

Armed, worthless

Well, Texas Republicans, are you still backing those candidates who are buddies with the big gun companies, so afraid that someone will come and get your precious firearms? Don’t worry about those poor, innocent kids in school or church members praying in our churches or innocent customers at our malls and grocery stores. Just make sure you have all those stupid guns in your closets. So you think that makes you a big person? In my book you’re worthless. And what is really sick is our representatives attending the NRA convention in Houston three days after this mass shooting of our children and teachers. What hypocrisy!

Joanne Hueske, Moody

My new hero

Teresa Nors, a teacher at University High School, penned a powerful column Wednesday titled “19 who will never graduate: A teacher reflects on Uvalde school violence.” Ms. Nors, you are my new hero and if I could hug you and say a hearty thank you for your professional choice to teach, consider yourself hugged. Double your pay and it is still not enough. Beyond your occupational choice and salary, yours and countless educators’ commitment to young people is paramount to our need to witness what you do for a living. It goes beyond commitment; it is simply intrinsic in the nature of educators to care.

Your joy at witnessing University High seniors graduate and your sorrow at 19 elementary students who won’t is visceral. “Maybe we shouldn’t be asking how this could happen again and instead ask how to be a part of the solution.” Amen to that! “And yes, my lovely students, I would take a bullet for you.” Two teachers in Uvalde did just that, as well as a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut 10 years ago. They shielded their students with their bodies and their lives.

I say to you and all the educators out there: Thank you and God bless. You are all heroes.

Michael Joseph Donahue, Waco