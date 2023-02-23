Arming clerks

I write to alert Wacoans to yet another small, though emblematic, proposal by Texas politicians which will enhance an already dangerous firearms situation in our state.

On Monday, the Texas Senate will have an open hearing on a bill, SB 599, proposed by our District 22 state Sen. Brian Birdwell. It expands the number of handguns that can legally be carried into restricted areas, including courthouses.

Under the current statute, all sorts of active judicial officers, from U.S. attorneys to assistant attorneys, may carry handguns into such public areas (if they are licensed to carry); district clerks are not permitted to do so, even if they are licensed to carry a handgun. However, as proposed, SB 599 will expand the same permissions and license to carry exemptions to district clerks and “certain court officers.”

Although this bill would appear to be innocuous, it provides legal cover for the incremental growth of the proliferation of guns in public places in the state of Texas, especially courthouses.

When is enough enough? Why in God’s holy name do any more folks (especially those, like district clerks, who are not judicial officers per se) need to be allowed — indeed encouraged — to carry weapons into public spaces that are already armed to the teeth?

Aren’t our courthouses already safe? Haven’t we already spent a boatload of hard-earned taxpayer money on officers of the law who provide needed security?

In an age of rising deaths due to gun violence, isn’t it simply common sense to leave policing to the professionals?

I encourage every voter in District 22 who is concerned about gun proliferation and violence to express their outrage to Sen. Birdwell. Ask him to drop SB 599. Ironically, Birdwell claims to be a “leader for the sanctity of life.”

Jack A. Hill, Waco

Scrap loans

The fact that Texas lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz are opposing student loan cancellation makes no sense. Residents of Texas are being crushed under $141 billion in mostly federal debt. The lending system is truly the most predatory, big-government loan scam in U.S. history. Nearly $10 billion a year in interest alone on this debt is leaving the state every year for loans that former President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1965, declared would be “free of interest.”

This cannot continue. The least that Sen. Cruz and other Texas legislators could do is return constitutional bankruptcy rights to the loans. But at this late date, frankly, the loans should be canceled, and the entire program scrapped.

Jacque Abron, Midlothian

Vouchers, anyone?

Had to chuckle when I saw the photo of the Live Oak boys basketball squad [Thursday, Page C1]. Maybe school vouchers wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Cal Slonaker, Waco

Wake earlier

Martin Lower [“Postal delinquency,” Letters, Feb. 22] maybe should have “woke” earlier in the month and paid his tax bill a little earlier instead of spreading blame to someone else.

Easy to put blame elsewhere.

It’s a law, isn’t it?

Woke. Used a lot, little understood.

Louis Felan, Meridian