LETTERS: Readers sound off on mask enforcement, normalizing 'it,' and the Keystone pipeline

No respect

Some among us have little respect for others or the condition of the city. Thursday I walked a little more than a mile to the grocery store and, passing up plastic and paper, picked up 29 aluminum cans along the way. It’s sad that some people feel free to discard trash in our streets. Why would they want to live in a pig sty?

Then Friday, I encountered an unmasked young man in the fastener aisle of Home Depot being aided by an employee. Having been verbally abused twice in the past when I mildly pointed out that masks were required in stores, I addressed the employee instead. I asked if he wanted me to take his picture helping an unmasked customer, assuming that he had been instructed to enforce the rules, and knew that the store could be fined for not doing so. The customer then jumped in to claim that he had a condition preventing him from wearing one, although he had no difficulty summoning the breath needed for a vigorous verbal attack on me.