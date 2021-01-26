LETTERS: Readers sound off on mask enforcement, normalizing 'it,' and the Keystone pipeline

No respect
Some among us have little respect for others or the condition of the city. Thursday I walked a little more than a mile to the grocery store and, passing up plastic and paper, picked up 29 aluminum cans along the way. It’s sad that some people feel free to discard trash in our streets. Why would they want to live in a pig sty?
Then Friday, I encountered an unmasked young man in the fastener aisle of Home Depot being aided by an employee. Having been verbally abused twice in the past when I mildly pointed out that masks were required in stores, I addressed the employee instead. I asked if he wanted me to take his picture helping an unmasked customer, assuming that he had been instructed to enforce the rules, and knew that the store could be fined for not doing so. The customer then jumped in to claim that he had a condition preventing him from wearing one, although he had no difficulty summoning the breath needed for a vigorous verbal attack on me.
The good news is that there are also people who care for others. In fact, I think they greatly outnumber the inconsiderate ones. Earlier that day, I had started into the library, only to discover that I had no mask in my car, and was going to have to return home to get one. Seeing my frustration, a man in the vehicle next to mine gave me one to use. Such acts restore one’s faith in the goodness of people.
Bill Franklin, Waco
Never normalize ‘it’
He supports “it” as a constitutional right and a human right. And “it” should be codified in federal law and fully funded by government.
And yet, President Biden could not bring himself to say the name. In his statement of Jan. 22, marking 48 years of Roe v. Wade, instead of abortion Biden used phrases such as “reproductive health care” and “the right to choose.” Biden, like most abortion supporters, avoids saying that dreadful name.
Forty-eight years ago, Roe supporters claimed that abortion would soon be normalized in American society. That did not happen.
I found it gratifying to be a part of the Pro-Life Waco effort to quickly assemble 635 household names supporting a Roe Day ad in the Waco Tribune-Herald. The headline was “Remembering Lives Lost and Hearts Broken.”
At the 49th anniversary of Roe, abortion may be funded by your tax dollars. However, extinguishing the babies in the womb will not be one inch closer to normalization.
Check the Trib on Jan. 22, 2022. There may be 1,200 households proclaiming their hearts are still broken over the brutality of “it” happening in our community, our state, and our nation.
John Pisciotta, Waco
Key fact
The column by Benjamin Zycher in the Trib Jan. 22, opposing President Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit, contains an error in the heart of his argument. He claims a global 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions would produce a 0.5-degree C temperature decrease, described as “very small.” In reality, 0.5 degrees C is huge, representing one-third to one-fourth of the 1.5 C to 2.0 C temperature increase allowable under the Paris Agreement.
Alan D. Northcutt, Waco