LETTERS: Readers sound off on mask wearing and election reform

Don’t you care?

By most measures, Baylor University is doing a good job of managing life during the pandemic; however, in yet another strange twist this year, college students are following uncomfortable rules far better than many older, presumably wiser adults.

For example, a well-known car dealership here in Waco requires clients to wear masks but employees do not have to because they supposedly can maintain six feet of distance even during checkout, service, sales and consultations.

A hearing-aid company requires clients to wear masks, but employees — who obviously serve elderly clients — do not.

A church with many elderly members only requires masks while walking in and out of church, not during the service itself. (Apparently the virus is only contagious while leaving and entering?)

A hair-cutting establishment requires clients to wear masks, but the receptionist and a few maverick employees wear them around their neck, chin or not at all.