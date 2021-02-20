LETTERS: Readers sound off on power outages from winter storm

“The energy capital of North America cannot provide enough energy to warm and power people’s homes. We are nearing a failed state in Texas. And it has nothing to do with God or natural disasters. It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us.”

This is a classic illustration of Aesop’s fable about the dog in the manger. Ever since Ronald Reagan, it has been Republican ideology to prevent government from helping people. With the current disaster in Texas, combined with Donald Trump’s sabotage of the COVID-19 pandemic response, the Republican ideology has succeeded beyond its wildest dreams.

Ted Cruz demonstrated the appropriate Republican ideological response to a disaster like this: catch a flight to Cancun, Mexico and hang out with your family and friends at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel until it all blows over.

Here’s the lesson each of us should take away from this disaster: This is what happens when you put people in charge of government who don’t believe in government. That makes as much sense as it does for a church congregation to hire a minister who doesn’t believe in God.

Charles Reed, Waco

