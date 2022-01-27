LETTERS: Readers sound off on primary election, driving in Waco and a return to woe

Judge endorsement

As a steering committee member of Citizens for Pro-Life Action, I participated in an extensive interview with Judge Ryan Luna, candidate for McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 in the March 1 Republican primary. I was very impressed.

We found his commitment to decide cases based on the facts and the law, not legislating from the bench, to be very refreshing. Judge Luna, his wife Genesis and his four children are active members of First Baptist Church of Woodway.

He was appointed judge of McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 in June of 2021 by the McLennan County Commissioners Court. He was sworn in and began serving on the bench Sept. 1, 2021. With an undergraduate degree in business from Baylor University, Judge Luna received his law degree from Baylor Law School several years later.

Since serving the greater Waco community as a civil litigator for the past number of years, Judge Luna has also served on the board of Care Net Pregnancy Center from 2020-2021.

With past service as director of Mission Waco’s legal clinic, Judge Luna continues his community service on the adult probation board of McLennan County.