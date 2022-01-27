LETTERS: Readers sound off on primary election, driving in Waco and a return to woe

Judge endorsement
As a steering committee member of Citizens for Pro-Life Action, I participated in an extensive interview with Judge Ryan Luna, candidate for McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 in the March 1 Republican primary. I was very impressed.
We found his commitment to decide cases based on the facts and the law, not legislating from the bench, to be very refreshing. Judge Luna, his wife Genesis and his four children are active members of First Baptist Church of Woodway.
He was appointed judge of McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 in June of 2021 by the McLennan County Commissioners Court. He was sworn in and began serving on the bench Sept. 1, 2021. With an undergraduate degree in business from Baylor University, Judge Luna received his law degree from Baylor Law School several years later.
Since serving the greater Waco community as a civil litigator for the past number of years, Judge Luna has also served on the board of Care Net Pregnancy Center from 2020-2021.
With past service as director of Mission Waco’s legal clinic, Judge Luna continues his community service on the adult probation board of McLennan County.
Not only does Luna say he is “pro-life,” he also lives it by supporting pro-life causes and organizations. As a Christian first, Judge Luna has stated that he will never allow anything to come between him and his duty to God and the Constitution.
Judge Ryan Luna is the kind of judge that we have been lacking in America for so long. His courage and boldness to stand for what is right, true and just is why Citizens for Pro-Life Action is endorsing him for judge of McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 in the Republican primary.
Steve Bowles, China Spring
Driving in Waco
For all of the folks moving to Waco from the big cities, please remember the following. When the signal light turns red, you’re supposed to stop. When it turns green, you can proceed. It’s not really that hard to understand. Have a great day.
Gerald McCauley, Waco
* * *
Whatever happened to the skill and science of timed streetlights?
Eighteenth, 26th and especially 41st streets would be improved as thoroughfares to avoid stop-and-go riding in Waco.
Maria Malachi, Waco
Return to woe
I was 7 years old at the time of World War II. I remember air raid drills with total darkness and black sheets covering the windows. I remember being sent to the small corner grocery to await the bread truck in hopes of a loaf.
I remember coal burning furnaces for heat, and fear of John L. Lewis going on strike so there would be no coal at all. An ice man delivering one block of ice for your wooden ice box refrigerator. To purchase a new appliance, your name was put on a long waiting list. Absolutely no new cars. And cars were one per family. Women did the work of men and fruit and nuts were our delight in Christmas stockings.
Are we there again? Pray for us and planet Earth.
Jenny Taylor, Waco