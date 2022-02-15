LETTERS: Readers sound off on public defenders, the Washington Dumpster Fire and chain migration

Vigorous defender

I join my friend and fellow attorney, Spike Pattillo, in expressing my concern regarding political advertising mailed to the citizens of McLennan County. I am surprised that an attorney would criticize a member of the practicing criminal bar for being excellent at his job, which is to defend, not to prosecute crimes. Defense attorneys live out the obligations established for them by the guarantees provided to all citizens under the Constitution of the United States — as we each swore an oath to do when licensed.

McLennan County does not have a public defender’s office. Instead, the defense attorneys working in this county allow themselves to be appointed by the court, at a greatly reduced rate, to represent those charged with crimes who cannot afford counsel. We should be proud that a person facing prosecution is able to obtain a vigorous defense, oftentimes by attorneys whose full fees their clients could not have paid. Many of these attorneys see it as their obligation as freedom-loving citizens to assist those who are charged with crimes but who are unable to help themselves when faced with government action. Barry Johnson’s lack of criminal law experience would likely not allow him a position on the current list of highly proficient defense attorneys at whom he now sneers. It is no surprise that, as he proudly admits, he chose not to practice criminal law with his lack of respect for the way in which the system works.