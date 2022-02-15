LETTERS: Readers sound off on public defenders, the Washington Dumpster Fire and chain migration

Vigorous defender
I join my friend and fellow attorney, Spike Pattillo, in expressing my concern regarding political advertising mailed to the citizens of McLennan County. I am surprised that an attorney would criticize a member of the practicing criminal bar for being excellent at his job, which is to defend, not to prosecute crimes. Defense attorneys live out the obligations established for them by the guarantees provided to all citizens under the Constitution of the United States — as we each swore an oath to do when licensed.
McLennan County does not have a public defender’s office. Instead, the defense attorneys working in this county allow themselves to be appointed by the court, at a greatly reduced rate, to represent those charged with crimes who cannot afford counsel. We should be proud that a person facing prosecution is able to obtain a vigorous defense, oftentimes by attorneys whose full fees their clients could not have paid. Many of these attorneys see it as their obligation as freedom-loving citizens to assist those who are charged with crimes but who are unable to help themselves when faced with government action. Barry Johnson’s lack of criminal law experience would likely not allow him a position on the current list of highly proficient defense attorneys at whom he now sneers. It is no surprise that, as he proudly admits, he chose not to practice criminal law with his lack of respect for the way in which the system works.
The citizens of this county deserve a district attorney who holds regard for both the prosecution and the defense sides of a criminal case — a necessity for a person holding the position of chief law enforcement official. Josh Tetens has my vote for district attorney.
B. Joy McNamara, Waco
Chain migration
To respond to Ramesh Ponnuru’s column of Feb. 11 [“Trump torpedoed his border wall”], Trump not only promised a border wall, but that Mexico would pay for it. He then hijacked defense funding to make up for the fact that he couldn’t deliver on the entirety.
Further, Donald Trump is actually a big fan of chain migration, as evidenced by his support of Melania’s parents being granted citizenship due to her status as his wife of the moment.
Samuel Culper, Bellmead
Vast conspiracy
Until I read the Sunday Focus page about the district attorney race, I had no idea of the giant conspiracy between local law enforcement and Barry Johnson. Now it appears that Judge Thomas West is also conspiring with the others to get Barry out of office.
My suggestion to Johnson would be to use his county medical plan for some counseling. If this is as bad as he said it is, maybe he should get out of the DA race and let a calmer, more logical person take over.
Edward McElyea, Waco
Dumpster Fire
I would like to formally request that the Washington Football Team cease using my family’s name as its own. The Commander family does not approve of their co-opting our name for their failure.
As a result, I believe there is an apt name for their team that owner Dan Snyder could use. It is the Landover Dumpster Fire. It is an appropriate name as FedEx Field is a dumpster, and the team which calls it home is a burning pile of garbage.
Terry Commander, Bellmead