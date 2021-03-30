LETTERS: Readers sound off on slavery, the AR-15 and weekend golf

Saved into slavery

I am glad the study to identify and document the history of Judge Baylor, Dr. Burleson and other founders of Baylor University is complete. Now all the students, professors and employees who find the history horrifying and disgraceful can depart for other universities whose history is more to their liking.

As a result of this study, many want to remove statues and names on buildings, streets and memorials. My studies of the last 50 years, including some at Baylor, reveal this is what the communists of the Soviet Union did as they attempted to erase and rewrite history. They failed and the Soviet Union failed. Therefore, this is not a path we should follow.