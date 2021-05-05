LETTERS: Readers sound off on the church, hiking, Lubbock's vote and the passing of Robert Pearson

Guidance within
I agree that the church’s purpose is to bring the gospel to the world [Letters, April 30] — both the world around you and the world at large. I disagree that noble righteousness is a goal because that often leads to a self-righteousness that is all too counter-productive in spreading the good news of Christ.
Rather, our goal as members of the body of Christ (the church) should be to let the Christ that lives within us guide us in every decision, big or small. The world will see the gospel in action as we go about our lives both individually and corporately. That will result in bringing Christ to the world — not by relying on our own righteousness, individual or corporate, but on the leadership of Christ himself.
Pat Thompson, Waco
Hiker’s hat tip
My pup and I walk a lot. We’ve walked on forest and mountain trails in three states, hidden urban trails, country roads and plain old sidewalks. Of course, most of the time we are on paths and trails within Waco and McLennan County. Regularly, I pause in gratitude to those unknown souls who care for these walkways. Whether at the wonderful Lake Waco Wetlands, Cameron Park’s Miss Nellie’s, Jacob’s Ladder, the amazingly biodiverse Brazos Park East riverwalk or more hidden spots like the park’s Highlander or Root Canal trails, I am constantly reminded that someone maintains these spots so we can all enjoy the natural beauty safely.
Today I tip my hiking hat and say “thank you” from the bottom of my heart to those caretakers of our green spaces.
Pamela H. Smallwood, Waco
A Waco legend
I was so very sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Pearson.
Robert was a legend for years at the Waco airport. Robert provided a smile to everyone he met.
Robert was an example of the friendliness of Waco that greeted arriving passengers with their first impression of our city.
Thank you, Robert, for your so many years of being Waco’s unofficial ambassador. You will be missed by so many of your friends that would drive to the airport for a shoeshine and later to Extraco Bank.
Sam Cryan, Waco
Sanctuary city
This is unprecedented. An American city of over 250,000 population voted, by a huge margin, for an ordinance that outlaws abortion within its city limits. Lubbock has become the 26th sanctuary city for the unborn in Texas.
The May 1 vote, 21,000 to 12,000, obliterated the progressive narrative on abortion. For progressives, unrestricted abortion is good and just. And secondly, those fighting against abortion are supposedly on the wrong side of history.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, with six abortion centers including Waco and Lubbock, received a big history lesson from Lubbock voters.
When the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, the expectation among supporters was that abortion would soon be accepted and baked into our culture and morals. Never! Never in America! Never in Texas! And the midsize cities of Lubbock and Waco will never accept the awful wound of abortion within our cities.
John Pisciotta, Waco