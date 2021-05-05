LETTERS: Readers sound off on the church, hiking, Lubbock's vote and the passing of Robert Pearson

Guidance within

I agree that the church’s purpose is to bring the gospel to the world [Letters, April 30] — both the world around you and the world at large. I disagree that noble righteousness is a goal because that often leads to a self-righteousness that is all too counter-productive in spreading the good news of Christ.

Rather, our goal as members of the body of Christ (the church) should be to let the Christ that lives within us guide us in every decision, big or small. The world will see the gospel in action as we go about our lives both individually and corporately. That will result in bringing Christ to the world — not by relying on our own righteousness, individual or corporate, but on the leadership of Christ himself.

Pat Thompson, Waco

