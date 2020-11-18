LETTERS: Readers sound off on the Hippodrome, Whitaker and Veterans Day

Support artists

We owe Shane, Cody and Casey Turner profound gratitude for their grit and vision in breathing new life into the beloved Waco Hippodrome Theatre — and now for keeping it viable in the toughest of times. The performing arts sector across the world has been devastated by the pandemic. Locally, arts organizations, venues and performers have done an incredible job of adapting their business models to cope.

The Hippodrome is restructuring and making changes, but it is really important for all of us to understand that it is not closing, because our response right now matters for its future viability.

In times like these, the arts are a proven catalyst for much-needed hope, connectivity, and economic growth. Now is our time as a community to rise up and support artists, creators, small businesses — all those gems we want to see survive and thrive.