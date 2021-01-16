LETTERS: Readers sound off on vaccines, abortion, Chet Edwards and the new Waco police chief

Easy vaccination

We wanted to commend the Waco-McLennan County Public Health district for the excellent, organized way the district administered the COVID-19 vaccine. My wife and I were fortunate to secure appointments and we arrived at our scheduled times. Check-in was very simple, there were no lines, everything moved fast and the staff were very efficient.

Bob Potter, Hewitt

Hollow rebuttal

I read with a saddened heart the abortion rebuttal letter Jan. 3 from Cheryl Foster. All she talks about is the woman’s rights and pokes fun at elected officials who value the life of a child.

Cheryl should thank her mother for not aborting her, so that she can be here today to poke fun at those with whom she does not agree.

What about the child who was aborted that would have been the next great doctor, chemist, or scientist?

Cheryl refers to a story from Sen. Gary Peters to bolster her belief in killing children before they get their first breath.

I suggest to Cheryl that she read the many stories out there of children whose mother tried to abort them, but thankfully they survived. They are married, have children, have lives.