LETTERS: Readers sound off on vaccines, abortion, Chet Edwards and the new Waco police chief

Easy vaccination
We wanted to commend the Waco-McLennan County Public Health district for the excellent, organized way the district administered the COVID-19 vaccine. My wife and I were fortunate to secure appointments and we arrived at our scheduled times. Check-in was very simple, there were no lines, everything moved fast and the staff were very efficient.
Bob Potter, Hewitt
Hollow rebuttal
I read with a saddened heart the abortion rebuttal letter Jan. 3 from Cheryl Foster. All she talks about is the woman’s rights and pokes fun at elected officials who value the life of a child.
Cheryl should thank her mother for not aborting her, so that she can be here today to poke fun at those with whom she does not agree.
What about the child who was aborted that would have been the next great doctor, chemist, or scientist?
Cheryl refers to a story from Sen. Gary Peters to bolster her belief in killing children before they get their first breath.
I suggest to Cheryl that she read the many stories out there of children whose mother tried to abort them, but thankfully they survived. They are married, have children, have lives.
Read their stories, Cheryl; or, do those people not count in your world?
I feel sorry for those who think it is okay to kill children before they take their first breath. I would not want to be in their shoes on judgment day.
I hear it’s amazing how many people want to have a change of heart right before they pass from this earth.
Roberta McLaughlin,
Lorena
Bring back Chet
It seems as though our new congressman/carpetbagger, Pete Sessions, has joined his Trump-loving predecessor, Bill Flores, in protesting the outcome of the most recent presidential election on the floor of Congress. Both of these so-called “statesmen” are nothing but lapdogs for the outgoing liar-in-chief who would like nothing better than to overturn the will of 81 million voters. How sad for our district, our democracy and our country.
Thank God Trump was voted out of office or we might be living in a dictatorship within the next four years with self-dealing, idiotic Trumps running our lives and bringing down our country for the rest of this century. Please come back, Chet Edwards!
Rich Ahlers, Waco
Fantastic finalists
I am very impressed with the qualifications of the four finalists for Waco police chief (“Waco names police chief finalists,” Jan. 15):
three of them graduated from the FBI National Academy;
three of them have at least a masters degree;
all of them have at least 23 years of experience;
all of them are top assistants in cites larger than Waco; and
the group is ethnically diverse.
I am a little surprised a city the size of Waco could get four candidates with such qualifications. In light of the recent tragedy in Killeen, it is crucial for Waco to hire the best candidate possible.
I think the Waco City Council, the city management and the SGR recruiting firm have done a commendable job in compiling this list. It appears that any choice the city makes will be a good one for these times.
Charles Reed, Waco