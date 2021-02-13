LETTERS: Readers sound off on vaccines, kudos for city of Waco and broadband access

Vaccine approval

As two of many that received the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 4, my wife and I would like to commend all those involved. The personnel from beginning to end were knowledgeable, professional, patient and extremely courteous. They showed everyone that is the way to get it done efficiently and expediently. Congratulations to you all.

City accolades

I know I have expressed my fair share of “negative” opinions about things going on around the city and abroad, but I wanted to take a moment to commend the city of Waco. Even during this ongoing pandemic, I was able to get assistance with multiple inquiries that I submitted at different times to different departments. I was able to get large items picked up curbside within a week by calling the appropriate city department. I expressed my concern over a lack of signage in my area that affected traffic safety and within a few months new signage was put up appropriately. I also requested bins for recycling and yard debris and was given a timeline and open communication with the respective city department until I received my bins.