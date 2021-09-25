LETTERS: Readers sound off on women's rights, dark days and acting 'Trumpy'

Act Trumpy

Wow, many thanks to the Trib and Ted Talley for his recent column regarding his daughter’s death from COVID-19. That was one of the most emotional pieces I’ve ever read, Mr. Talley — I completely agree with you and thank you for submitting it.

Unfortunately for us all, our governor has already decided that your life, the lives of your children and grandchildren, and the lives of all Texans are secondary to his political ambitions, so if people die while he continues to advocate for the freedom to get hospitalized from COVID-19, that’s just the price that must be paid.

Please remember the GQP has no goals, no policies and no clue of what to offer the average voter, so all that’s left is to keep its base riled up and ticked off by acting as “Trumpy” as possible.

Let “free dumb” ring!

William Howard, McGregor

