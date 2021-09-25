LETTERS: Readers sound off on women's rights, dark days and acting 'Trumpy'

Act Trumpy
Wow, many thanks to the Trib and Ted Talley for his recent column regarding his daughter’s death from COVID-19. That was one of the most emotional pieces I’ve ever read, Mr. Talley — I completely agree with you and thank you for submitting it.
Unfortunately for us all, our governor has already decided that your life, the lives of your children and grandchildren, and the lives of all Texans are secondary to his political ambitions, so if people die while he continues to advocate for the freedom to get hospitalized from COVID-19, that’s just the price that must be paid.
Please remember the GQP has no goals, no policies and no clue of what to offer the average voter, so all that’s left is to keep its base riled up and ticked off by acting as “Trumpy” as possible.
Let “free dumb” ring!
William Howard, McGregor
Still women
Though I’ve had my own issues with the Tribune-Herald from time-to-time, I had to laugh when, on Sept. 22, Lorena resident Gene Griffin claimed that the paper was “disinclined to express any other viewpoint” than that of opposition to SB 8. Though I might choose to argue this premise, frankly I wouldn’t blame the Trib if it chose to take a pass, believing — rightly — that the arguments against women’s reproductive rights have been told ceaselessly by the so-called right-to-lifers in these very pages (often on a weekly basis).
Their assertions are occasionally framed in bewilderingly laughable manner, as when Jerry Willett claimed to “see women marching about abortion and their rights to do what they want with their bodies ... [yet] something changes when they become pregnant.” Nope, sorry Mr. Willett, nothing changed — remarkably, they’re still women.
It is due to this unceasing drumbeat that I’ve chosen to take a stand in opposition, deciding to join with my sisters (and brothers) during the nationwide women’s march on Saturday, Oct. 2 — a peaceful gathering to demand the rights not only of women, but for members of the LGBTQIA community as well. I invite all like-minded people to stand with us.
David E. Skelton, Woodway
Dark days
I fear these are dark days for the USA. We have an ex-president denying he lost the election, siccing his minions on the certification of the duly held election despite his lies to the contrary. We have a governor that wants to give an AR-15 to every high school graduate.
We have a congressman in Tyler who thinks we can change the orbit of the earth to combat global warming despite the GOP denying climate change even exists. We have a lunatic in Georgia who believes the Israelis started the fires in California with a laser from space.