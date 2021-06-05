LETTERS: Readers sound off on zoo improvements, phantom voting fraud and the benefits of telemedicine

Fraud of a bill

For years and for many hours I have worked as an election clerk and have never seen even a hint of any of those problems Senate Bill 7 purports to “fix.” If the Republicans are so sure these problems exist, then they need to bring forth — before the special session — proof of all the election-stealing skullduggery by Democrats which compromises our elections. Otherwise, I just have to assume that these are just solutions looking for a problem and Senate Bill 7 is just an attempt to suppress voter participation to allow Republicans to choose their voters and overturn an election to get their way.