LETTERS: Readers sounds off on one-party rule in Texas; right for life

Time for change
Our Texas leaders are leading us to tragedy and endless suffering. Suffering they do not have to endure.
First, we have the delta variant spreading disease and death all over Texas. Our leaders ban safety procedures known to effectively to stop the spread. But they aren’t worried, they have access to treatments unavailable to most of us. And they seem to have financial investments in some of the medications to lessen the effect of having COVID-19.
Second, the ban on all abortions after a supposed fetal “heartbeat.” All abortions, including pregnancies by rape or incest. Does anyone believe that our leaders wouldn’t use their financial resources to get their daughter an abortion because of a rape or incest pregnancy?
Our leaders feel so accomplished with their far-right legislative achievements. And they will do whatever it takes to protect their families.
It’s time to vote them out.
Thomas Schenck, Clifton
* * *
It is time for us to admit a painful and obvious fact about Texas politics. The Texas state government is a Politburo Republican political monopoly. Republican politicians have held the governor’s office since 1995. Republicans have controlled the Texas Senate and Texas House since 2003. Republicans hold every seat on the Texas Supreme Court. Republicans hold every seat on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Republican politicians have repeatedly gerrymandered state legislative and congressional districts. Republican politicians have just enacted a voter suppression law that is a desperate attempt to keep their monopoly power in the face of Texas’ changing political demographics. Republican politicians consistently practice a politics of division. Republican politicians believe that they have a right to govern Texas until the end of time.
Is any state well-served by a one-party political system? Could 2022 and 2024 be the moments in Texas political history when Texas finally says “enough” and rallies behind the banner of pragmatic responsible government and civil rights for all?
John T. DeVries, Waco
Right for life
The Sept. 3 edition of the Trib contained an article that stated, “The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades.”
The arguments supporting abortion normally include that a woman has the right to choose and a woman should have the right to control her own body. The unborn baby is not a part of the mother’s body. It is resident there, but has a unique DNA.
However, the fundamental issue is the right to life and when life begins. One of this nation’s founding documents states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Thus the right to life is not only constitutionally recognized, it is recognized as a pre-constitutional fundamental human right. Then what is life? Science shows that the unique DNA of an individual controls its development, growth and every aspect of its life. The DNA of a person is produced at conception, which then initiates the individual’s life.