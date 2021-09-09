LETTERS: Readers sounds off on one-party rule in Texas; right for life

Time for change

Our Texas leaders are leading us to tragedy and endless suffering. Suffering they do not have to endure.

First, we have the delta variant spreading disease and death all over Texas. Our leaders ban safety procedures known to effectively to stop the spread. But they aren’t worried, they have access to treatments unavailable to most of us. And they seem to have financial investments in some of the medications to lessen the effect of having COVID-19.

Second, the ban on all abortions after a supposed fetal “heartbeat.” All abortions, including pregnancies by rape or incest. Does anyone believe that our leaders wouldn’t use their financial resources to get their daughter an abortion because of a rape or incest pregnancy?

Our leaders feel so accomplished with their far-right legislative achievements. And they will do whatever it takes to protect their families.

It’s time to vote them out.

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

