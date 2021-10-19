LETTERS: Readers speak out on school bond, amateur sports and Homestead Heritage

Yes on bond

With respect to Crawford Long [Letters, Oct. 15], I think that he is living in the past. Like me, he graduated from high school more than 50 years ago. So many things have changed since then, primarily in the form of unfunded mandates from the state. The existing Waco High School accommodations cannot meet them all. Our daughter teaches ESL at Waco High, and her classroom is a former and current book room with no windows and little ventilation. I wonder what Long would have thought about being taught in one of them. I think it is time to step up and give the students and faculty what they need.