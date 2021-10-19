LETTERS: Readers speak out on school bond, amateur sports and Homestead Heritage

Yes on bond
With respect to Crawford Long [Letters, Oct. 15], I think that he is living in the past. Like me, he graduated from high school more than 50 years ago. So many things have changed since then, primarily in the form of unfunded mandates from the state. The existing Waco High School accommodations cannot meet them all. Our daughter teaches ESL at Waco High, and her classroom is a former and current book room with no windows and little ventilation. I wonder what Long would have thought about being taught in one of them. I think it is time to step up and give the students and faculty what they need.
John East, Waco
Amateurism dies
The recent decision by the NCAA to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements has radically altered amateur sports. Goodbye, old friend. I will miss you. I will always remember the Galloping Ghost, the Four Horsemen, winning one for the Gipper, the Miracle on Ice, the famous student body right/left and many more.
Great rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State, Duke-North Carolina, A&M-Texas, Army-Navy and many others produce great traditions. We will never see you again. Amateur sports are basically gone forever. All that is left are pro and semi-pro.
Au revoir, les enfants.
John Wright, Woodway
Heritage hosed
“Them that has, gets.” So when humble Homestead Heritage bought half a block downtown, near the Silos, to sell their finely-crafted wares, what should they have expected from Waco’s city leaders? I know many of you have enjoyed visiting their farm, as I have, to buy honey, bread, crafts and organically grown foods, or to eat in their wonderful cafe. According to its website, “Homestead Heritage is an agrarian-and craft-based intentional Christian community. Its literature stresses simplicity, sustainability, self-sufficiency, cooperation and quality craftsmanship.” Sounds down-right seditious, doesn’t it?
Well, apparently our city council thought so. Homestead Heritage had planned to open a gift shop, small cafe and a few short-term rental cottages. They asked the city for some financial help to do that — a tiny fraction of the amount given to erect ugly apartment buildings and hotels near the Suspension Bridge. But the city council voted no — because those few rooms or cottages were just too many. The city could only support $80 million Hilton hotels. So, without our city’s support, Homestead Heritage had to abandon their plans to bring their fine craftsmanship into downtown Waco, for locals and tourists to enjoy. Luckily for all of us, Chip and Joanna were happy to buy that block — to build parking lots!
Of course, we can still drive out to the country to Homestead Heritage. In fact, their annual fair is coming up, Nov. 26-28. We can see an old-fashioned barn raising and watch a craftsman fashion a fine Windsor chair from a rough log. We can also see blacksmithing, cheese making, weaving, quilting and pottery making. But not in downtown Waco.
Remember? “Them that has, gets.”
Gwenn Murry, Waco