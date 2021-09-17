LETTERS: Readers support Waco ISD for mask mandate

I will leave it to the voters to decide how to handle politicians who would allow people to sicken and die rather than stand up and lead our state through this pandemic with practical, proven strategies like a mask mandate.

However, let it be known that the community stands with the Waco ISD superintendent and school board on the mask mandate. We support the superintendent and the school board choosing to protect the health and lives of the students, faculty, staff and administrators who serve this community.

My mama used to say to me: “It’s easy to do right when there is no cost. It’s when the price is high that doing right is hardest, but that’s when doing right matters most.” When this pandemic is under control, and we look back at this extraordinary period, history will say that the district did right — not when it was convenient, but when it mattered most.

The superintendent and the school board should stand on their decision to protect our children. The community stands with them.

Peaches Henry, Waco

Better days ahead

I fully support Dr. Kincannon and the entire school board in their decision to require masks for everyone who enters a Waco ISD school building.