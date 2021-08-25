LETTERS: Readers support WFM expansion, list causes of pandemic

I join with WFM and its supporters in promoting the effort to build an expansion to the current facility in order to serve Waco’s growing population and continuing need for physicians, in addition to supporting our community with important education and direction during times of health emergencies such as we are currently experiencing.

Harry Harelik, Waco

Just rewards

Your article on preachers being silent on COVID-19 shots [Saturday’s Trib] tells of a number of ministers who either support getting the shots, not getting the shots or not mentioning them to their congregations.

Most ministers are quick to tell of how often they read the Bible. As I read this article, there was not a one of them who gave the simple answer as to how to fight the pandemic and other issues facing this country.

Second Chronicles 7:14 gives the simple answer: “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. “