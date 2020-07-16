LETTERS: Readers' thoughts on victimless crimes, parks and voting by mail

In the tank
We now have another reason to add to the countless reasons to legalize cannabis. We need to quit wasting our money.
Many ill-informed Texans believe the call to defund police means taking away necessary funds for departments to function, serve and protect. This isn’t the case at all. To me, defunding means to reroute funding to more practical uses and update antiquated officer-training.
If you go to the parking lot of our local police department, you’ll see what they call an anti-assault vehicle sitting idly. Looks like a tank to me. Why would a city of only about 100,000 people need a tank? Please don’t use Mount Carmel as an example: We all saw what happened when tanks were introduced in that horrible event.
Such excesses could instead fund reforms for the protection of our law-abiding citizens rather than lining the pockets of corporate individuals who have investments in law enforcement factions such as private prisons. Billions of dollars have been wasted over the years to enforce laws that have caused more problems than benefits. We as taxpayers aren’t receiving the services or respect due us. We’re not being allowed to have a say in where our tax money goes. Laws are implemented for profit such as mandatory sentencing on non-violent crimes. (Why even have a judge?) This includes cannabis possession.
We taxpayers work too hard for our money to see it misused and to not have a say in where it goes.
Stephen Davies, Waco
Parks are precious
Throughout the pandemic, doctors have been touting the benefits of the outdoors. As cities across Texas closed parks for the Fourth, it became painfully clear that we need our parks now more than ever.
Parks are undeniably the safest places to escape the monotony of a quarantine spent indoors. The CDC even recommends visiting parks close to your home because of the positive impact they can have on your health, both physically and emotionally.
Parks have been described as the key to reducing the burden on our health-care system. However, they are notoriously underfunded, which leads to their deterioration and decreased use.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. The Great American Outdoors Act is entering the House and would provide increased funding to better maintain our parks and make up for decades of underfunding. Congress needs to pass this act so Americans can continue reaping the benefits our parks provide.
Maya Clausen, Austin
Voting by mail
For those who believe vote-by-mail is the way to go, you might consider this: New York had an election nearly three weeks ago and they’re still counting ballots.
Gerald McCauley, Waco