LETTERS: Readers unhappy with vaccine notification efforts

Vaccination woes

I am a primary education teacher in Waco ISD. I have tried twice to get a vaccine for COVID-19 when they have been available online through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District after a low-profile article popped up on the Tribune-Herald's website. How does it make sense that McLennan County is making it a free-for-all to battle and get these vaccines? The winner is whoever presses refresh the fastest? I logged in five minutes before the allotted time and all of the time slots were gone within a mere 3 seconds once the online registration opened up. Why is there not an organized process for people who have been forced to expose themselves every single day as a result of their work since the beginning of this pandemic?

There is a severe lack of information and organization surrounding the distribution of vaccines. The rumors of prioritization made me hopeful that I would finally be able to receive a vaccine as a teacher. It is mentally distressing to know that your chances of survival literally depend on how fast you can click refresh, when I have been working diligently since the beginning of this entire pandemic without complaint, until now, and subjecting myself to high risk of exposure on a day-to-day basis. I feel even more sick to my stomach that some of our health care workers, our "front line heroes," as well as people who are even more at risk, are being subjected to the same game of chance that I am. It's disheartening. Most of my colleagues were not even aware that this distribution was happening despite all of them being eligible. McLennan County officials need to provide substantially increase notice of vaccine protocols and distributions more than they currently are.