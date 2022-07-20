LETTERS: Readers voice frustrations over delays in zoo expansion

Zoo frustrations

I just read the headline “Zoo expansion estimates skyrocket” [July 19 Trib]. My question is: What would you expect in times such as these when you delay construction of a project approved three years ago until today?

Bureaucracy has a history of wasted time. When you waste time and delay today, things happen quickly, like increases in expenses. And, yes, people did work through the last three years, no matter the problems that arose. Had work on the zoo begun promptly, as it should have, it would already be done.

Please, no excuses.

Harold Ray Emerson, Waco

* * *

Who is running our city? Somebody working for the city buys a $58,000 electric police car that does not have enough electricity to be a police car [“Council eyes hybrid police cars,” July 11]? Nobody thought to ask if this electric car stored enough electricity for police lights, siren, computer? How many people worked on this project? Who is responsible for wasting our money?

Now the city is shocked that zoo improvements are going to cost more three years after the bond was approved. The city waited two years to award the first contract.

Does anybody we elected or pay think that construction will be cheaper three years from now? Why didn’t work start the day after the bond passed?

The taxpayers need answers and accountability.

Who is running the city?

Allen R. Miller III, Waco

Anti-Texas Taliban

I write as an emeritus professor of religion and ethics, and a Waco resident, to support one of our most sacred human rights: the right to privacy.

With the ubiquitous reach of the internet, proliferation of social media platforms and unregulated use of big data, we have all the ingredients of a massive surveillance problem in America today.

Specifically, with Roe v. Wade overturned, women seeking reproductive health care — that may or may not result in abortions — are especially vulnerable to being swept up in a data collection dragnet that would rival China’s tyrannical surveillance state.

Fortunately, the Waco City Council can help protect women’s rights to privacy — and by extension their bodily autonomy — by bravely resisting government overreach regarding data surveillance.

A key problem is that law enforcement can use available data on Waco’s women to keep track of who searches online for words such as “contraception,” “miscarriage” and “abortion.” They can also purchase data to monitor which phones travel out of state.

Moreover, they can, and they will, track license plate numbers of those assisting women in search of reproductive health care, especially medical interventions that are no longer available in Texas.

Such courses of action represent nothing short of a police state — a Texas version of the Taliban — keeping vigilant watch over the movements, conversations and, yes, even the most intimate and personal data stored in reproductive health apps.

It takes guts, but our council could act. Failure to do so is to capitulate to those who seek to control Texas women — to cower before those who would impose a “Texas Taliban.” Urge city council members to resolve the following: Waco will prevent the use of any municipal funds for information sharing and data collection for the purpose of investigating doctors and/or individuals seeking reproductive health care in Waco.

Jack A. Hill, Waco